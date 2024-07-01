Politics

LISTEN | MK Party decries exclusion from GNU by Ramaphosa

MKP hosts strategic dialogue in Limpopo that will guide party for next five years

Former president and uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party leader Jacob Zuma.
Image: Michele Spatari/AFP

The MK Party (MKP) says the GNU is a sellout deal by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who shut out the MKP and “black parties” like the EFF in talks.

Listen to the party's grievance:

The party had earlier been clear that it would never work with the ANC if Ramaphosa was at the helm.

After the ANC’s downfall at the polls, ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said the party had “repeatedly reached out to the MKP with no positive response”, adding that doors to discussion remained opened. 

Meanwhile, the EFF’s Julius Malema had said they would be willing to go into talks with the ANC provided the DA was excluded from the GNU.

MKP spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said they would have preferred “black political parties” in the GNU.

MKP hosted a strategic dialogue that would guide the party for the next five years in Bela Bela, Limpopo, at the weekend. 

Ndhlela, speaking on SABC News, said parliament is about to be very interesting.

The MKP’s political allies includes parties that support expropriation of land and nationalisation of several state entities.

The party was accused of fumbling coalition talks. In KwaZulu-Natal, where it received most support, it garnered 45.35% of votes, becoming the leading party in the province, but was excluded from coalition talks. Last month the Sunday Times reported MKP had no co-ordinated strategy to negotiate with other political parties.

The party is led by suspended ANC member and former president Jacob Zuma, who has bad blood with Ramaphosa.

