Opposition parties slam 'bloated' GNU cabinet

The EFF joined in on the criticism, bemoaning the expansion of the cabinet.
It said Ramaphosa's announcement confirms the ANC has abandoned its historical role as a liberation movement and solidified its role as an instrument of white supremacy, and domestic and global capital on the continent.
“The ANC has surpassed the compromises they made in 1994. These positions mean that racists are poised to implement regressive and neoliberal policies that will entrench market fundamentalism and profit maximisation by the corporate and financial sector, at the expense of the poor black majority,” the party said.
The EFF maintains the cabinet configuration has “vindicated” its decision to not form part of the “self-juniorisation” which some GNU partners had subjected themselves to.
“South Africa has become a right-wing enclave in the continent, that is unable to commit to meaningful change or challenge global capital, imperialism and ethnic genocide because they are in bed with the perpetrators of injustice,” the party said.
The EFF had attempted a last-minute play to be part of the GNU, proposing the DA and FF Plus be kicked out.
“The EFF remains the fighting and leading force against capitalism, racism, corruption and poverty in South Africa. We will remain an effective opposition, whose sole responsibility will be to undermine the backward policy advancements of the ANC-DA grand coalition at all levels of government and on the picket lines.”
Build One South Africa [BOSA] said the government of national unity was merely a national coalition between the ANC and the DA.
It said it had appealed to Ramaphosa to establish a national convention — including all 18 parliamentary parties — to decide on a new government representing the interests of all 60-million South Africans.”
“This is now one of the largest national executives we've seen in democratic South Africa. BOSA is firmly opposed to extending patronage using cabinet positions.”
Opposition parties slam 'bloated' GNU cabinet
Image: Eugene Coetzee
Political parties have expressed concerns over President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement that he had expanded his “bloated” cabinet to accommodate his government of national unity (GNU) partners.
Parties that will be sitting in the opposition benches criticised Ramaphosa's executive saying it would increase the wage bill and compromise the principles of the GNU.
ActionSA National Assembly chief whip Athol Trollip said Sunday's announcement created a “bad first impression”, with no promise of meaningful reform.
“Contrary to past commitments by both President Ramaphosa and the DA, the appointment of 32 ministers and 42 deputy ministers shows that when they stand to benefit, their principles soon fall by the wayside,” he said.
Trollip said for years South Africans had called for a reduction in the size of the cabinet. Ramaphosa had promised to decrease his cabinet when he first came into office in 2018. In his address on Sunday, Ramaphosa acknowledged his failure to implement this promise due to the need to ensure that the executive was inclusive of all the parties in the GNU.
“In some instances, we have considered it necessary to separate certain portfolios to ensure that there is sufficient focus on key issues,” Ramaphosa said.
'Liberation movement has betrayed its mission': EFF on GNU cabinet
Trollip, however, criticised the decision, arguing that a reduction of the executive should be seen in the context of a country where most of its citizens languish in poverty and struggle to keep up with the cost of living.
He said the new cabinet would bring added burden to the taxpayer, accumulating more than R1bn annually in benefits and perks, with R183m allocated to salaries alone.
“Among other perks afforded to cabinet ministers, taxpayers can expect annually to cover R2.68m in salaries for each minister and R2.2m for each deputy minister. On top of this, taxpayers will cover over R500m for VIP protection and security and over R390m for support staffing.”
Trollip criticised the retention of cabinet members implicated in wrongdoing.
“Despite months of reporting on Paul Mashatile’s corrupt activities, including how he possibly benefited from tender corruption, he was again included as deputy president. Meanwhile, Angie Motshegka, who for decades has been unable to turn around basic education, was rewarded with a ministerial position — as well as Blade Nzimande, who bungled the management of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme [NSFAS].”
ActionSA opted not to take part in the GNU, vowing to remain an “uncompromised opposition”.
Trollip described the cabinet announcement as a missed opportunity, saying Ramaphosa had “failed” to implement his reformist agenda.
The EFF joined in on the criticism, bemoaning the expansion of the cabinet.
It said Ramaphosa's announcement confirms the ANC has abandoned its historical role as a liberation movement and solidified its role as an instrument of white supremacy, and domestic and global capital on the continent.
“The ANC has surpassed the compromises they made in 1994. These positions mean that racists are poised to implement regressive and neoliberal policies that will entrench market fundamentalism and profit maximisation by the corporate and financial sector, at the expense of the poor black majority,” the party said.
The EFF maintains the cabinet configuration has “vindicated” its decision to not form part of the “self-juniorisation” which some GNU partners had subjected themselves to.
“South Africa has become a right-wing enclave in the continent, that is unable to commit to meaningful change or challenge global capital, imperialism and ethnic genocide because they are in bed with the perpetrators of injustice,” the party said.
The EFF had attempted a last-minute play to be part of the GNU, proposing the DA and FF Plus be kicked out.
“The EFF remains the fighting and leading force against capitalism, racism, corruption and poverty in South Africa. We will remain an effective opposition, whose sole responsibility will be to undermine the backward policy advancements of the ANC-DA grand coalition at all levels of government and on the picket lines.”
Build One South Africa [BOSA] said the government of national unity was merely a national coalition between the ANC and the DA.
It said it had appealed to Ramaphosa to establish a national convention — including all 18 parliamentary parties — to decide on a new government representing the interests of all 60-million South Africans.”
“This is now one of the largest national executives we've seen in democratic South Africa. BOSA is firmly opposed to extending patronage using cabinet positions.”
South Africa’s problems will not be solved overnight – Steenhuisen
The largest teachers' trade union, Sadtu, said it was particularly disappointed with the allocation of the basic education ministry to the DA.
Sadtu general secretary Mugwena Maluleke said the DA's election manifesto declared war against Sadtu, lamenting that the union was too strong and must be dealt with.
“They said they believe that the failures of the education system are because the ANC has allowed our education system to be captured by the vested interests of Sadtu,” he said.
The DA had criticised the union for creating an environment with incapacitated teachers, prioritising the union's meetings over the schooling programme.
“This deficit narrative is ingrained and enmeshed in their propaganda and ideology. The union does not appoint any personnel to any institution but, just like all other unions, it observes the process to ensure a fair process in the best interest of our education and our communities,” said Sadtu.
Maluleke said education minister Siviwe Gwarube should acknowledge and work with Sadtu to deliver quality public education in an environment where labour peace is fundamental.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
LISTEN | MK Party decries exclusion from GNU by Ramaphosa
From teacher to defence boss: Angie Motshekga’s new appointment sparks debate
Could Ramaphosa's cabinet test the resolve of the ANC's unity project?
JUSTICE MALALA | There will be fights and arguments between GNU parties, but a great opportunity lies before SA
WATCH | Ramaphosa announces GNU cabinet: the full list
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos