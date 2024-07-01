Politics

POLL | Are you confident in Ramaphosa's new cabinet?

01 July 2024 - 12:22 By TIMESLIVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa is in the spotlight after appointing his cabinet including GNU partners. File photo.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa's new cabinet has a mixture of old and new faces as he included government of national unity (GNU) partners.

The DA, IFP, FF Plus, UDM, PA and PAC formed part of the new executive to run South Africa for five years.

Though DA leader John Steenhuisen did not get the deputy president post, he was appointed agriculture minister. The president separated land reform and rural development from the department, placing it under the PAC's Mzwanele Nyhontso.

After 15 years as basic education minister, Angie Motshekga was appointed defence minister. UDM leader Bantu Holomisa was appointed as her deputy.

While PA leader Gayton McKenzie had his eye on the police and home affairs ministries, he was appointed  minister of sport, arts and culture.

The appointments sparked debate, with some people applauding the make-up of the cabinet, while others said GNU governance would be a disaster. 

TimesLIVE

