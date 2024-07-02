ANC and DA again fail to reach a deal in Gauteng

Talks between the DA and the ANC in Gauteng for a government of provincial unity have failed.
It's expected that the DA will make this announcement after meeting the ANC on Tuesday.
The DA sent an advisory to the media on Tuesday afternoon with a heading 'no deal in Gauteng'.
The two parties have been at loggerheads over negotiations for a power-sharing deal.
This comes after ANC Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi postponed the announcement of his executive after a deadlock with the DA.
TimesLIVE understands that the Gauteng premier was prepared to appoint the DA in three posts in his executive. However, the DA refused, arguing the party was entitled to more.
The ANC in the province is said to be in talks with the MK Party, which voted with the party in Lesufi's election and seconded its speaker Morakane Mosupye in June.
Just an hour before Lesufi was meant to announce his executive on Monday evening, it emerged that the DA had instructed its provincial leaders to boycott the announcement.
This is a developing story
Party sent advisory to media with the heading 'no deal in Gauteng'
Image: Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: SUPPLIED/FILE
