ANC determined to work with DA in GNU despite unhappy NEC members
Leaked messages show NEC member Andile Lungisa butting heads with some of his colleagues over coalition with DA
Acting ANC spokesperson Zuko Godlimpi has reacted to leaked messages of discontent by some high-ranking ANC members over the inclusion of the DA in the government of national unity (GNU), saying these do not constitute ANC national executive committee (NEC) discussion or policy position.
Godlimpi's response follows a series of leaked WhatsApp messages captured in the ANC's NEC group that showed a heated exchange.
In the leaked messages, NEC member Andile Lungisa was butting heads with some of his colleagues over a coalition with the DA.
The leak came after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his cabinet on Sunday which includes DA, IFP, FF Plus, UDM, PA, GOOD and PAC members.
In the messages Lungisa criticised the ANC leadership over their partnership with the DA, but newly appointed minister of defence and military veterans Angie Motshekga told him the GNU decision was the ANC's final decision.
“We said yes to GNU inclusive of everyone including the DA and everybody else willing to work with the ANC,” she said.
Could Ramaphosa's cabinet test the resolve of the ANC's unity project?
“The ANC is not collaborating with any one party but co-operates with all those who have signed the statement of intent to form a GNU. This broad co-operation is reflected in the composition of the national executive as announced by President Ramaphosa on Sunday. Anything else is false and there is no such disagreement within the ANC.
“As for the purported leaks, we cannot account for them.”
Some ANC leaders have attempted to push back against a partnership with the DA. As soon as it emerged the ANC would lose its electoral majority, talks between the ANC and DA began to take shape.
Lungisa's stance against the DA is not new. In a tweet posted in November 2021, he said: “Some of us we will never work with the DA. It seems there are people who do not know some of us.”
Lungisa is no stranger to controversy. He was sentenced to two years' imprisonment in September 2020 for the assault of DA councillor Rano Kayser after he smashed a glass water jug over Kayser's head during a heated council meeting in 2016 in Nelson Mandela Bay.
Just 75 days after surrendering himself to the North End Prison, the correctional services department announced Lungisa's release on parole. Lungisa's sentence was reduced by 12 months after Ramaphosa granted him special remission in 2019.
Here are some reactions from social media:
TimesLIVE
