'He always wanted to go': MK Party on Zuma's ANC disciplinary hearing
Image: Freddy Mavunda
The MK Party says its leader Jacob Zuma has no problem attending the ANC's disciplinary hearing as a new date for the hearing has been set.
Zuma's daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla on Monday posted a letter from the ANC informing him about a disciplinary hearing against him set for July 17. Zuma was charged with misconduct and breaching ANC policy after he led and campaigned for the rival MK Party in this year's elections, while he remained an ANC member.
The disciplinary hearing was initially scheduled for early May at Luthuli House but was postponed over concerns of possible clashes between ANC and MK Party members leading up to the elections.
MK Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela told TimesLIVE Zuma had no issues about the hearing.
“The president has always wanted to go. He's always agreed he'll be there in person. He always said he'll show up. They've been inviting him but they would change dates. He's always been a person who always wanted to go,” he said.
According to the ANC's letter, the hearing would be conducted online and not in person.
