Politics

'He always wanted to go': MK Party on Zuma's ANC disciplinary hearing

02 July 2024 - 14:39
Innocentia Nkadimeng Junior News Reporter
MK Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela has confirmed that Jacob Zuma will be present for his ANC disciplinary hearing. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The MK Party says its leader Jacob Zuma has no problem attending the ANC's disciplinary hearing as a new date for the hearing has been set. 

Zuma's daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla on Monday posted a letter from the ANC informing him about a disciplinary hearing against him set for July 17. Zuma was charged with misconduct and breaching ANC policy after he led and campaigned for the rival MK Party in this year's elections, while he remained an ANC member. 

The disciplinary hearing was initially scheduled for early May at Luthuli House but was postponed over concerns of possible clashes between ANC and MK Party members leading up to the elections. 

MK Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela told TimesLIVE Zuma had no issues about the hearing.

“The president has always wanted to go. He's always agreed he'll be there in person. He always said he'll show up. They've been inviting him but they would change dates. He's always been a person who always wanted to go,” he said. 

According to the ANC's letter, the hearing would be conducted online and not in person. 

Ndhlela said the party would support Zuma during the process. 

“We are supporting Zuma. We know the dynamics, we understand the political situation he's faced with, we know what the political agenda of certain individuals in the ANC is and we comprehend what he is achieving.” 

Zuma was suspended in January by the ANC. Speaking to media in April, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said Zuma was no longer a member of the party, though it had not officially expelled him.

“Zuma is no longer regarded as a member of the ANC. To be on the ballot paper for a party opposite to the ANC means he has left [the ANC]. He is now the leader of the opposition,” Mbalula said.

“There is no longer a matter of 'where do I stand?'; the ANC constitution is clear. You don't even need a disciplinary hearing for a person like that.

“When Terror [Mosiuoa] Lekota left the ANC, he did not resign. He just formed COPE and he was gone. What is the difference today between him and Zuma?”

TimesLIVE

