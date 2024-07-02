Politics

LISTEN | We were never in GNU for positions — Steenhuisen

02 July 2024 - 12:24
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
DA leader and agriculture minister in the government of national unity, John Steenhuisen. File photo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

DA leader John Steenhuisen says the party did not join the government of national unity (GNU) for positions but to ensure the voice of DA voters will be heard for the first time in every cluster.

The combination of portfolios they negotiated ensures they've achieved this end, he said.

Listen to Steenhuisen:

The DA has 12 positions in the executive — six ministers and six deputy ministers. In parliament, DA MP Annelie Lotriet was elected deputy speaker.

Steenhuisen said priorities for the party are growing the economy to create jobs, ending the energy crisis, combating corruption and maladministration and improving services such as education.

The DA and ANC bickered about cabinet positions for nearly a month before President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his new executive on Sunday. 

Leaked letters about GNU demands from DA federal chair Helen Zille, Steenhuisen, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and Ramaphosa surfaced last week. Ramaphosa wrote to Steenhuisen, accusing the DA of “moving the goalposts” and wanting to create a parallel government.

The party had the position of deputy president or minister in the presidency in its wishlist

TimesLIVE

