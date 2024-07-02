He said there were other committees he was interested in serving in including the justice portfolio committee and others in the justice and security cluster.
MK Party nominates John Hlophe for JSC, MPs to decide this afternoon
Shortly after being sworn in last Tuesday, Hlophe indicated he would accept nomination to the JSC if his party wants to deploy him there
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
The MK Party has nominated impeached former judge president of the Western Cape John Hlophe as one the MPs the National Assembly should consider for serving in the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) over the next five years.
The JSC is the body that selects candidates for appointment as judges. It also investigates complaints about judicial officers and advises government on any matters relating to the judiciary or to the administration of justice.
In February Hlophe was impeached by the assembly for gross misconduct, becoming the first judge to be impeached by parliament. He has a PhD in law.
Parliament papers published on Tuesday show the MK Party has nominated Hlophe to be among the six names the house will consider for the JSC on Tuesday afternoon.
Shortly after being sworn in last Tuesday, Hlophe indicated he would accept nomination to the JSC if his party wants to deploy him there.
He told TimesLIVE at the time: “We haven’t met and it would be premature of me to make that suggestion. I have the expertise, I have been a judge in this country for 29 years so I know the system in and out, but if there are people who are suitably qualified or who are willing to go, they will be deployed.”
LISTEN | MK Party decries exclusion from GNU by Ramaphosa
He said there were other committees he was interested in serving in including the justice portfolio committee and others in the justice and security cluster.
Anything before the house for decision is subject to a vote. MPs may object to the names, amend them or reject them.
EFF leader Julius Malema and the DA's Glynnis Breytenbach, who have previously served in the body, have been nominated by their respective parties, while the ANC has proposed newcomers to the national legislature in Molapi Soviet Lekganyane and Fasiha Hassan.
ActionSA has nominated veteran MP and parliamentary leader Athol Trollip.
To serve in the Magistrates Commission, former communications minister Faith Muthambi has been nominated by the ANC, Adrian Roos by the DA, Sibonelo Nomvalo by the MK and Omphile Maotwe by the EFF.
Meanwhile, Cedric Frolick is set to retain the powerful chair of chairs position. His name has been proposed for consideration by the house, with Supra Mahumapelo and the IFP’s Zandile Majozi.
Majozi would not be the first IFP MP to be elected house chairperson. Ben Skosana held the position in the fourth parliament.
TimesLIVE
