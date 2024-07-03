President Cyril Ramaphosa and US President Joe Biden have discussed the possibility of a visit to South Africa.
During a phone call on Tuesday evening, Biden congratulated Ramaphosa on his recent re-election and the successful formation of the government of national unity.
Ramaphosa's spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said Biden pledged the US will work closely with the seventh administration in South Africa on key areas such as economic growth, job creation, social development and climate change as well as South Africa’s presidency of the G20 in 2025.
Magwenya said: "President Biden confirmed he will visit South Africa and participate in the G20 meetings.
"President Ramaphosa expressed his appreciation for this commitment and extended an invitation to President Biden to undertake a state visit to South Africa.
"Dates will be confirmed by the respective diplomatic teams."
Biden state visit to South Africa mooted during Ramaphosa call
Image: Evan Vucci/Pool via REUTERS/ File photo
