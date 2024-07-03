Michelle Obama more popular than Trump and Biden for president

In a surprising turn of events, former US first lady Michelle Obama has emerged as a formidable hypothetical presidential contender in a poll conducted by Reuters/Ipsos, outperforming both President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump.



This development comes amid a heated presidential contest between Biden and Trump as the November 5 election draws closer.

During the first presidential debate in Atlanta on Friday, Biden and Trump faced off, setting the stage for a contentious election season.

However, it was Obama who captured the spotlight in the latest poll, which surveyed 1,070 respondents.

Reuters said the poll found that both Trump, 78, and Biden, 81, maintain the support of 40% of registered voters. Among the names of top Democrats put before respondents, only Michelle, wife of former Democratic president Barack Obama, outperformed Biden, and led Trump 50% to 39% in a hypothetical matchup.

This is particularly notable given Obama’s consistent public statements that she has no intention of running for president. Despite this, her popularity remains undiminished.

Obama also leads in favourability ratings, with a significant margin over both Trump and Biden. According to the poll, 31% of registered voters view her favourably. This includes 65% of Democrats, 4% of Republicans and 24% of independents.



In comparison, Trump is viewed favourably by 21% of registered voters, with 53% of these being Republicans, 0% Democrats, and 10% independents. Biden, on the other hand, garners a favourable view from 15% of registered voters, including 34% of Democrats, 2% of Republicans, and 7% of independents.





Obama has gained popularity over the years for her humanity and her legal expertise. She has a law degree from Harvard.



