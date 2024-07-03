WATCH | Premier Panyaza Lesufi at last names his Gauteng cabinet

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi announced his much-anticipated cabinet on Tuesday night.
This follows deadlocked negotiations between the ANC and the DA which resulted in the parties not being able to find an agreeable settlement upon which to share power and form a government. After three cabinet announcement postponements, Lesufi said these circumstances brought about new territory that he had to navigate.
'"These are uncharted waters, there will be mishaps, there will be misunderstandings and issues that will bring us together. But we must also accept that there will be issues that divide us.
“I always argue, and I will maintain that argument. But in a boxing match, it's better to box inside the boxing ring because there are rules and regulations rather than to box outside the ring, where there are no rules and regulations.”
He said he hoped that the new executive would find a working arrangement to bring about stability and prosperity in the province.
“With this government of provincial unity, we have accepted to work within the boxing ring so that we can deal with the regulations that manage the laws and guidance that forms this kind of relationship in a better way.”
Lesufi said the parties have been guided by government of national unity principles so that they can be part of the government of provincial unity.
The premier thanked the DA for presenting their deputy speaker and the IFP who will be mentioned in the executive council, Rise Mzansi as well as the Patriotic Alliance.
“We will further work together with parties who have accepted to be part of the GPU but chose to use the Gauteng provincial legislature as their terrain of operation.
“The modernisation of government and the need to embrace innovation and technology in our work has necessitated that EGov be a standalone department to be led by Bonginkosi Dlamini (IFP).
“To steer the finances of our province and accelerate the economic growth of our province the MEC for finance and economic development is Lebogang Maile (ANC).
Lesufi said the skills development programme and the desire to educate children will be led by MEC Matome Chiloane who will also lead the department of sports, arts, culture and recreation (ANC).
The health programme, to modernise health facilities and promote good living lifestyle will be led by MEC Nomantu Nkomo Ralehoko (ANC).
In addition, the roads and transport portfolio will be led MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela (ANC) who is assigned the major task to accelerate the high-speed train between Limpopo and Gauteng.
Lesufi announced that human settlements will be led by MEC Tasneem Motara.
“While their agenda is to protect the weak, the poor and vulnerable and to fight crime, corruption and lawlessness, it will be led from the office of the premier as a priority.
“Food security and fighting urban hunger and the establishment of a state farm will be assigned to Vuyiswa Ramokgopa from Rise Mzansi as the MEC for agriculture and rural development.”
Infrastructure development will be assigned to MEC Jacob Mamabolo from the ANC.
The department of the environment will be led by MEC Sheila Mary Peters from the Patriotic Alliance.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Premier Panyaza Lesufi at last names his Gauteng cabinet
The announcement was delayed three times
Image: Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: SUPPLIED/FILE
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi announced his much-anticipated cabinet on Tuesday night.
This follows deadlocked negotiations between the ANC and the DA which resulted in the parties not being able to find an agreeable settlement upon which to share power and form a government. After three cabinet announcement postponements, Lesufi said these circumstances brought about new territory that he had to navigate.
'"These are uncharted waters, there will be mishaps, there will be misunderstandings and issues that will bring us together. But we must also accept that there will be issues that divide us.
“I always argue, and I will maintain that argument. But in a boxing match, it's better to box inside the boxing ring because there are rules and regulations rather than to box outside the ring, where there are no rules and regulations.”
He said he hoped that the new executive would find a working arrangement to bring about stability and prosperity in the province.
“With this government of provincial unity, we have accepted to work within the boxing ring so that we can deal with the regulations that manage the laws and guidance that forms this kind of relationship in a better way.”
Lesufi said the parties have been guided by government of national unity principles so that they can be part of the government of provincial unity.
The premier thanked the DA for presenting their deputy speaker and the IFP who will be mentioned in the executive council, Rise Mzansi as well as the Patriotic Alliance.
“We will further work together with parties who have accepted to be part of the GPU but chose to use the Gauteng provincial legislature as their terrain of operation.
“The modernisation of government and the need to embrace innovation and technology in our work has necessitated that EGov be a standalone department to be led by Bonginkosi Dlamini (IFP).
“To steer the finances of our province and accelerate the economic growth of our province the MEC for finance and economic development is Lebogang Maile (ANC).
Lesufi said the skills development programme and the desire to educate children will be led by MEC Matome Chiloane who will also lead the department of sports, arts, culture and recreation (ANC).
The health programme, to modernise health facilities and promote good living lifestyle will be led by MEC Nomantu Nkomo Ralehoko (ANC).
In addition, the roads and transport portfolio will be led MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela (ANC) who is assigned the major task to accelerate the high-speed train between Limpopo and Gauteng.
Lesufi announced that human settlements will be led by MEC Tasneem Motara.
“While their agenda is to protect the weak, the poor and vulnerable and to fight crime, corruption and lawlessness, it will be led from the office of the premier as a priority.
“Food security and fighting urban hunger and the establishment of a state farm will be assigned to Vuyiswa Ramokgopa from Rise Mzansi as the MEC for agriculture and rural development.”
Infrastructure development will be assigned to MEC Jacob Mamabolo from the ANC.
The department of the environment will be led by MEC Sheila Mary Peters from the Patriotic Alliance.
TimesLIVE
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi announced his much-anticipated cabinet on Tuesday night. Sheila Mary Peters - MEC for Environment Jacob Mamabolo- MEC for Infrastructure Development and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Tasneem Motara- MEC for Human Settlements Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko -MEC for Health Kedibone Diale-Tlabela -MEC for Roads and Transport Faith Mazibuko -MEC for Social Development Matome Chiloane- MEC for Education and Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation Lebogang Maile- MEC for Treasury and Economic Development Bonginkosi Dlamini- MEC for eGovernment #SouthAfrica #News www.timeslive.co.za
READ MORE
ANC to turn to other parties as DA’s ‘pullout stunt’ blindsides Fikile Mbalula
Ramaphosa must ‘take out a whip’ should Gauteng MEC impasse continue: Gibson
LISTEN | 'DA acting like a spoilt brat': Maile lashes out after DA torpedoes Lesufi's plans for an inclusive cabinet
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos