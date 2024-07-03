Politics

WATCH | Swearing-in ceremony of the national executive

03 July 2024 - 11:08 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC News

Chief justice Raymond Zondo is presiding over the swearing in of the deputy president, ministers and deputies at a ceremony in Cape Town on Wednesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the names of the members of the seventh administration on Sunday evening.

Ramaphosa appointed several members from different political parties when establishing the government of national unity as no party received an outright majority in the May 29 polls.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

LISTEN | DA can leave GNU if its ministers are not allowed to exercise authority — Tony Leon

The DA’s GNU negotiator Tony Leon says if its ministers are not allowed to exercise authority effectively the party can exit the unity government.
Politics
23 hours ago

POLL | Are you confident in Ramaphosa's new cabinet?

President Cyril Ramaphosa's new cabinet has a mixture of old and new faces as he included government of national unity partners in governance.
Politics
2 days ago

TOM EATON | New GNU cabinet: divine destiny, political pragmatism or short-circuiting criticism?

The response to the new cabinet has been thoughtfully muted, appropriate, perhaps, for a country trying to catch up with a historic lurch towards ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

South Africa’s problems will not be solved overnight – Steenhuisen

DA leader John Steenhuisen, who was appointed minister of agriculture on Sunday, says his party will use its cabinet posts as a vehicle to drive its ...
Politics
2 days ago

GNU cabinet: Ramaphosa's delicate balancing act

It is the biggest executive since 1994, with 32 ministers and 43 deputies selected from nine of the 11 political parties that are part of the GNU
News
1 day ago

LUCKY MATHEBULA | The evolving IGR landscape demands political maturity to effectively navigate the new context

Establishing the government of national unity's national executive authority with the president at its helm is the tip of the iceberg our politics ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Opposition parties slam 'bloated' GNU cabinet

Political parties have expressed concerns over President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement that he had expanded his "bloated" cabinet to accommodate his ...
Politics
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'How do I apply?': Social media users rush to Investec as bank sets minimum pay ... South Africa
  2. ANC determined to work with DA in GNU despite unhappy NEC members Politics
  3. MK Party nominates John Hlophe for JSC, MPs to decide this afternoon Politics
  4. LISTEN | DA can leave GNU if its ministers are not allowed to exercise ... Politics
  5. Luthuli House gives Lesufi green light to announce his executive after talks ... Politics

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...