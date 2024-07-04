Politics

'I'm a very happy man': Ramaphosa as his unity cabinet gets to work

Long, difficult, complicated — but satisfying — says president of the GNU journey

04 July 2024 - 20:42
Innocentia Nkadimeng Junior News Reporter
President Cyril Ramaphosa says he's glad to have so much brainpower available to him in the government of national unity.
Image: Werner Hills

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is a “happy man” after the newly formed government of national unity (GNU) cabinet members started work after they were sworn in on Wednesday in Cape Town.

The cabinet members pledged to be faithful to the republic and uphold the constitution, while outlining priorities in their respective portfolios in a ceremony presided over by chief justice Raymond Zondo.

“It's been a very, very long, difficult, and complicated — but I think a satisfying — journey. Not only for us but for the people of South Africa. This is a truly historic moment where we brought together people who were opposing each other during the elections; we have now sworn to work together.

“As the president and the leader of the executive, I'm a very happy man today that we have merged all this brainpower to work for the people of South Africa,” Ramaphosa said in an interview with Newzroom Afrika.

Ramaphosa announced his cabinet on Sunday, comprising a diversity of political parties which are part of the GNU. The cabinet includes members from the ANC, DA, IFP, Patriotic Alliance, GOOD, PAC, Freedom Front Plus, UDM and Al Jama-ah.

Under the power-sharing government, 20 ministerial positions were filled by the ANC, six by the DA, and the remaining six were shared among smaller parties of the GNU. Deputy minister positions were also divided among GNU parties, with the ANC taking up most of the portfolios.

Ramaphosa said the government will be setting out its programme soon.

“The policy positions are very clear as set out in the various manifestos. As we said in the statement of intent to put key priorities of what the South Africans expect. So, all that is going to be synchronised, properly set out, and when we open parliament, we will be setting out the real programme of this government of national unity.”

