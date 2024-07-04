The idiom — thrown to the dogs — has sparked controversy on social media, with some people supporting a petition on Change.org calling for her to be ousted by the party. By Thursday morning 411 people had signed the petition which was started on Wednesday.
Some people said she used a figure of speech to describe the situation while others believed it came with intent.
The petition said her remarks perpetuated racial discrimination.
“Zille's words were not just hurtful but further exposed the deep-seated racial prejudices still harboured in South Africa's political landscape,” the petition read.
In response to the backlash, some people on X defended Zille by explaining the idiom “thrown to the dogs”, which refers to a situation deteriorating or becoming worse.
“In English this is called an idiom 'going to the dogs'. Google it, you will see the meaning of this expression is 'becoming very much less successful than it was in the past. Deteriorating and making worse or ruined',” said Joan Tozer.
They argued Zille's use of the phrase was misinterpreted and not intended as a racial slur.
“This propaganda will work on those with less information and blind loyalists. We see you,” said Thulani Dasa.
The debate continued on social media:
Many defend Zille's KZN 'will not be thrown to the dogs' remarks
DA federal council chair Helen Zille's statement that the government of national unity will not allow KwaZulu-Natal to be “thrown to the dogs”, apparently referring to the opposition MK Party and EFF, has caused a stir as some took the statement literally rather than figuratively.
Zille made the comments during a media conference on Tuesday in Johannesburg about the deadlock in Gauteng executive positions negotiations and whether this could affect the DA's position in KZN.
“We are not going to bring KwaZulu-Natal down if they don’t agree to the document terms in Gauteng. We are not going to do that. We are not irresponsible people. We don’t want to hand KwaZulu-Natal to the MK and EFF. It will be a total disaster for that province.
“We are not going to say the people of KZN can be thrown to the dogs,” she said.
Zille criticised the ANC for “a lack of genuine negotiation” in the composition of the Gauteng executive, alleging the ANC offered the DA three seats without clarity on the distribution to other parties or themselves.
We won't be taken hostage over seats on Gauteng executive: Helen Zille
