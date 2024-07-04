Politics

POLL | Do you think DA’s absence from the Gauteng executive threatens Ramaphosa’s GNU?

04 July 2024 - 14:34 By TIMESLIVE
Gauteng's new executive leadership.
Image: Gauteng government

The ANC and DA leadership's failure in Gauteng to mirror a political leadership similar to President Cyril Ramaphosa's government of national unity (GNU) cabinet weeks after power-sharing negotiations has sparked debate. 

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi announced his executive on Wednesday, consisting mainly of the ANC with seven MEC positions and one each to the PA, IFP and Rise Mzansi. The DA was not part of the executive as the two parties were not able to find middle ground.

The DA being absent from the provincial executive has sparked debate about how this would affect the standing of the government of national unity.

Gauteng DA leader Solly Msimanga said the party had declined to be part of the Gauteng unity government because the ANC negotiated “in bad faith”.

“It is impossible for the DA to be co-opted into government, as we are meant to be power-sharing partners. We will not be functionaries who rubber-stamp decisions made by an executive that evidently is intent on keeping us on the edge of the fray.

“Beyond the problematic nature of an attitude that seemingly does not understand what their significant loss of the vote share in Gauteng entails, an air of refusal to be partners, which ultimately is the goal, dominated conversations,” he said. 

Lesufi, announcing his executive, said: “We accept, without conditions, the outcome of our elections and the desires of our electorate that all political parties must work together to run our provincial government. In doing so, we must be mature and sober at all times. Hardline stances must be avoided. Openness, transparency, compromise and communication should be the hallmark of our administration.” 

TimesLIVE

