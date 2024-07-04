Politics

WATCH | From mispronouncing 'conscientiously' to 'divulging secrets': Funny moments at swearing-in

04 July 2024 - 13:28
Thabo Tshabalala Multimedia producer
When the newly appointed water and sanitation minister Pemmy Majodina couldn't pronounce the term “conscientiously”, it caused tongues to wag on social media.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, defended her by pointing out that it's difficult to pronounce the word.

Meanwhile, minister of mineral and petroleum resources Gwede Mantashe, while taking his oath, said he'd “divulge state secrets”. 

