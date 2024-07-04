Politics

WATCH | Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni briefs media on GNU

04 July 2024 - 11:22 By TimesLIVE
Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni is briefing the media on the government of national unity after the swearing-in ceremony of new members of the national executive on Wednesday.

'I'm not fazed': Defence minister Angie Motshekga on criticism of her appointment

Defence and military veterans minister Angie Motshekga says she is unfazed by criticism of her new role after 15 years as basic education boss.
Politics
5 hours ago

We'll find each other: basic education minister on relations with unions

Gwarube said she wanted to prioritise improving numeracy and literacy among pupils and improve school infrastructure, especially pit latrines.
Politics
19 hours ago

ANC to turn to other parties as DA’s ‘pullout stunt’ blindsides Fikile Mbalula

Lesufi expected to name at least seven ANC MECs on Wednesday
Politics
20 hours ago

Schreiber signals new dawn for home affairs, vows to tackle long queues and 'system offline' problems

New home affairs minister Leon Schreiber has pledged to address challenges plaguing the department with a determined and innovative approach.
Politics
23 hours ago

WATCH | Swearing-in ceremony of the national executive

Chief justice Raymond Zondo is presiding over the swearing in of the deputy president, ministers and deputies at a ceremony in Cape Town on Wednesday.
Politics
1 day ago
