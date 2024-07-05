Politics

Schreiber’s temporary visa extension for foreign nationals causes a stir

05 July 2024 - 12:02
Innocentia Nkadimeng Junior News Reporter
ATM leader Vuyo Zungula says the temporary visa extension for foreign nationals compromises the unemployment crisis. File photo.
Image: Vuyo Zungula/Instagram

Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber's announcement of an extension of temporary visa concessions for foreigners awaiting the outcome of visa, waiver and appeal applications has ruffled some feathers. 

On Thursday, Schreiber announced he has extended temporary visa approvals for foreign nationals until December.

“This extension safeguards applicants, including those contributing to South Africa through their scarce skills, from suffering adverse consequences or being erroneously declared undesirable while they await the outcome of applications submitted to the department,” said department spokesperson Siya Qoza.

ATM leader Vuyo Zungula wants Schreiber to withdraw the extension.

“We call on minister Schreiber to immediately revoke this ill-advised concession and prioritise policies that safeguard the interests of South African citizens. Strengthening immigration controls, ensuring skills transfer and auditing visa processes should have been the starting point rather than rushing to implement flawed policies that undermine our nation's economic and social fabric,” Zungula said.

Zungula argued that Schreiber's decision compromises the unemployment crisis by “allowing an influx of foreign nationals to compete” for limited jobs.

“The concession allows an influx of foreign nationals competing for limited job opportunities while our unemployment rates remain alarmingly high. The policy neglects the need to protect local jobs and worsens economic challenges.

“Foreigners with critical skills should transfer those skills to locals within a specified time frame. Permanent contracts for foreign workers shouldn't be the norm and there must be stringent audits by the department to prevent fraudulent visa issuances and ensure compliance with immigration laws.”

Schreiber criticised Zungula, saying his remarks were misleading the public about government policy.

“The concession applies to legal visa holders who are contributing to South Africa through tourism, investment and skills, and who are waiting for home affairs to process legal renewals, waivers or appeals due to a big backlog we are tackling.

“The days of unchallenged fake news peddling are over. The time for the rule of law and unlocking economic growth to create jobs has arrived,” Schreiber said in a tweet.

Briefing the parliamentary committee last year, former home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi said the department needed more funds to clear visa backlogs.

“We have made a plea to the president that if staff levels at home affairs can be 60%, we would be happy. Over the years, almost every minister of home affairs, whenever they got resources, these were used for civic services. The issue of migration will suffer. We have no other way of resolving the issue unless we get enough money,” he said

Here are some reactions from social media to Schreiber's announcement:

