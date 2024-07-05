Zungula argued that Schreiber's decision compromises the unemployment crisis by “allowing an influx of foreign nationals to compete” for limited jobs.
Schreiber’s temporary visa extension for foreign nationals causes a stir
Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber's announcement of an extension of temporary visa concessions for foreigners awaiting the outcome of visa, waiver and appeal applications has ruffled some feathers.
On Thursday, Schreiber announced he has extended temporary visa approvals for foreign nationals until December.
“This extension safeguards applicants, including those contributing to South Africa through their scarce skills, from suffering adverse consequences or being erroneously declared undesirable while they await the outcome of applications submitted to the department,” said department spokesperson Siya Qoza.
ATM leader Vuyo Zungula wants Schreiber to withdraw the extension.
“We call on minister Schreiber to immediately revoke this ill-advised concession and prioritise policies that safeguard the interests of South African citizens. Strengthening immigration controls, ensuring skills transfer and auditing visa processes should have been the starting point rather than rushing to implement flawed policies that undermine our nation's economic and social fabric,” Zungula said.
New home affairs minister Leon Schreiber extends temporary visa concession
Briefing the parliamentary committee last year, former home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi said the department needed more funds to clear visa backlogs.
“We have made a plea to the president that if staff levels at home affairs can be 60%, we would be happy. Over the years, almost every minister of home affairs, whenever they got resources, these were used for civic services. The issue of migration will suffer. We have no other way of resolving the issue unless we get enough money,” he said
