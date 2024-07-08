Politics

McKenzie aims to publish names of artists, sportspeople receiving money from government

'The time where only a connected few benefit is over'

08 July 2024 - 16:20 By TIMESLIVE
Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton Mckenzie wants to publish names of people financially benefitting from the sport, arts and culture department.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie wants names of artists and sports professionals who financially benefit from his department to be published for public scrutiny. 

McKenzie viewed publishing of beneficiary names as an accountability move as over the years there have been complaints that artists and sportspeople who need the grants most were not funded for development by the department. 

“I have given an instruction that a list be published of artists, creatives and sportspeople who have been receiving money from the department, inclusive of amounts and reasons. The time where only a connected few benefit is over,” he said.

Earlier, he pledged to donate his first salary to a struggling art gallery he visited in Kagiso. At the weekend, he put a spotlight on the plight of three struggling artists from the township.

“I have instructed lawyers to pay over my first salary to this gallery and the money should be shared by these three artists. I sat with the artists and listened to their problems. I saw gratitude mixed with tears,” he said.

“I was deeply touched when the deputy minister of sport, arts and culture told me about the plight of artists in Kagiso. I couldn’t believe they managed to keep this gallery open despite the many obstacles. It is truly heartbreaking for me. 

“One of the ladies told me at times they must just accept any price for their craft because of a lack of taxi money to go back home when they are at markets.

