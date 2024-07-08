Politics

WATCH | 'No underspending and nonpayment of service providers': Gauteng finance MEC Maile's plans

08 July 2024 - 18:32
Innocentia Nkadimeng Junior News Reporter
Gauteng finance and economic development MEC Lebogang Maile plans to prioritise women, youth, disabled and poor people for tender processes.
Image: Denvor de Wee

Gauteng finance and economic development MEC Lebogang Maile says he will not tolerate any underspending and nonpayment of service providers by the provincial government as he begins his tenure. 

“We will be tough on departments. We will not tolerate underspending and nonpayment of service providers. We are not going to tolerate corruption. We are the only province that has an open tender system and we are going to intensify that tender system,” Maile said in an interview with eNCA.

Gauteng departments have over the years been criticised for failing to pay service providers on time.

He said the provincial government would focus on giving opportunities to women, youth and people living with disabilities. “We will give opportunities to the poorest of the poor.

“We will focus on the township and informal settlements because the most vulnerable people live in those areas.”

Recently, there was confusion surrounding some of the Nasi Spani job initiative programmes in the province and many South Africans were worried about the future of the programmes.

Maile said his department remained committed to creating jobs.

“We've got a programme called Nasi Spani, which is going to continue. We already have a commitment of over a billion rand through the UIF for various employment opportunities. We will continue with that programme,” he said.

“It's unfortunate that unemployment is a big problem, we can't avoid it. Poverty is a big problem and crime is a big problem. That's why in the next few days, we will announce comprehensive programmes on how we will be dealing with these issues.”

After the interview, Maile announced a programme for innovators and strategic implementation partners to partner with the Gauteng department of economic development.

TimesLIVE

