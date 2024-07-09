Gauteng elects chair of chairs, Joburg loan denied, Ekurhuleni gets finance boss

The ACDP provincial leader vowed to take the deployment seriously.
“Let us do what is right for the people and make sure that in every committee, the decisions that we take must be for the betterment of the people of Gauteng.
“We must be clear when it comes to dealing with oversight. Whatever our decisions and resolutions are, we must not be afraid to apply what must be applied and ensure that the executive is held accountable.”
The ANC's Thulani Kunene was elected unopposed as deputy. Kunene headed the ANC's election campaign in Gauteng.
Meanwhile, Jongizizwe Dlabathi was sworn in as the new finance mayoral committee member in Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza's executive. Xhakaza announced his appointment last week. Dlabathi, also the ANC chief whip in council, replaces the EFF's Nkululeko Dunga, who was axed last month.
In Johannesburg, a motion to get council to approve a R2.5bn French development fund loan with a 15-year repayment plan to carry its Capex projects was not successful. A total of 118 councillors voted against the loan while 111 councillors voted in favour. Three councillors abstained.
The government of local unity, consisting of the ANC/EFF/PA and minority parties, needed 136 votes for approval.
The ACDP's Dulton Adams has been elected unopposed as chair of committees in the Gauteng legislature.
Newly elected Gauteng speaker Morakane Mosupyoe convened the first sitting of the house dedicated to the election of the chair and deputy chair of committees.
Adams said he was grateful for the opportunity to serve the people of Gauteng.
“I am honoured to serve this august house and to do everything in my power to make sure that the oversight in committees will be done without fear and favour,” he said.
“I will assist with everything that I have within the experience garnered over the five years that I have been here but more so as an activist on the ground to assist the speaker and deputy speaker and all committee chairs.
“We will be able to galvanise ourselves together to ensure that the centre holds in the Gauteng legislature.”
