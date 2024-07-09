Politics

POLL | Is it fair to judge Julius Malema for his style?

09 July 2024 - 12:46 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Julius Malema took to social media to share glamorous photos of himself and his wife as they prepared to indulge in the extravagance of the Durban July festivities.
Julius Malema took to social media to share glamorous photos of himself and his wife as they prepared to indulge in the extravagance of the Durban July festivities.
Image: Julius Malema/X

EFF leader Julius Malema's expensive shoes he wore to the Durban July at the weekend have been the talk of the town, with some people questioning whether his lifestyle is a betrayal of his political ideology.

Malema shared photos of himself and his wife Mantoa looking glamorous on Saturday. He wore Corteo on Spikes Oxford shoes by Christian Louboutin which cost about R27,970.

While some applauded him for his style, there were people who expressed unhappiness about the price of his shoes. Some believed Malema wearing expensive shoes was not a reflection of the EFF's claims about representing and fighting for the poor.

Over the years Malema has addressed debates about his style. In 2019 he told journalists he was unapologetic about wearing expensive clothes.

“Louboutin, Gucci. I have worn it before, but I don't wear it now. I make no apology about it. I don’t buy it with VBS Mutual Bank money. No-one can tell me what to wear and not to wear. I make no apology. What I wear and what I do not wear does not influence my political consciousness and commitment to the revolution,” he said.

Julius Malema unfazed about stir over his R27k Durban July shoes

EFF leader Julius Malema is unfazed by criticism for wearing expensive shoes to the Durban July horse racing event at the weekend.
Politics
21 hours ago

People who defended Malema said his detractors do not talk about the charity work he has done over the years and want to tarnish his name.

Last year Malema led the EFF as the party refurbished the Mogalakwena hospice and rehabilitation centre in Limpopo which suffered from water scarcity. The party installed a borehole which the centre’s manager Christinah Mokonyama described as a saving grace for the elderly. She told TimesLIVE for five years the centre relied on a communal tap for water supply which sometimes ran dry for days.

“The Mokopane region is a water-scarce area and we sometimes go for days without a supply. We could spend about R2,000 a day buying water to ensure the 130 patients have water to bathe and take medication and for us to cook. I am happy with what the party has done for us because we have our own tap water,” she said.

In 2015 Limpopo was among five provinces declared by government to be drought disaster areas.

Aside from the borehole, the EFF installed showers and safety rails on ramps, changed old doors and painted the shelters.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

ANC votes with MK Party to elect Hlophe to the JSC

Impeached judge John Hlophe, now MK Party parliamentary leader, has been elected to the Judicial Service Commission — but not without opposition from ...
Politics
4 hours ago

ANC fears kept DA out in Gauteng

The ANC in Gauteng excluded the DA from government amid fears that it would use key ministries to boost its chances of becoming the largest party in ...
News
2 days ago

A second chance to heal the great divide

The new GNU administration must promote nation building and end economic inequality to create a brighter future for all citizens, writes Mike Siluma
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

'I'm here to uplift black farmers': Steenhuisen

DA leader and newly appointed minister of agriculture says he will be a fighter for all — large commercial farmers and small emerging ones
News
2 days ago

'Liberation movement has betrayed its mission': EFF on GNU cabinet

The red berets have been left on the sidelines after the party refused to join the government of national unity, despite their interest in governing ...
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Julius Malema unfazed about stir over his R27k Durban July shoes Politics
  2. McKenzie aims to publish names of artists, sportspeople receiving money from ... Politics
  3. ANC votes with MK Party to elect Hlophe to the JSC Politics
  4. ANC dismisses Dudu Zuma-Sambudla’s claims of ‘causing chaos in MK Party’ Politics
  5. Gayton McKenzie says he will donate his first salary to struggling art gallery Politics

Latest Videos

'I've been dreaming about it and I have it'- Makhadzi on BET award win
Tha A-List Explainer: Durban July 2024