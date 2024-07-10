The DA’s Leon Basson was elected chair of the water and sanitation committee and Jan de Villiers will chair public service and administration.
Parliament elects 16 new committee chairpersons, of whom 5 have experience in the role
Image: Jeffrey Abrahams/Gallo Images
Sixteen National Assembly oversight committees elected their chairpersons on Tuesday, with only two from the DA. Another 14 will do the same on Wednesday.
It remains unclear how many opposition MPs will be elected to chair the committees, which hold members of the executive to account, draft laws and conduct public participation in law-making.
TimesLIVE has reliably learnt that Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi was a frontrunner to chair the powerful standing committee on public accounts (Scopa). The committee will elect its chairperson on Wednesday.
Of the 16 MPs who were elected on Tuesday, only five have experience chairing parliament committees.
Former health deputy minister Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo is back chairing the health portfolio committee. Mosa Chabane chaired the home affairs committee and Supra Mahumapelo was chairperson of the international relations and cooperation committee in the sixth parliament.
The ANC’s Dr Joe Maswanganyi retained his position as chair of the finance committee. Boyce Maneli, who chaired the communication and digital technologies committee, will chair the employment and labour portfolio committee.
The DA’s Leon Basson was elected chair of the water and sanitation committee and Jan de Villiers will chair public service and administration.
According to parliamentary rules, a chairperson of a committee, subject to other provisions of the rules and directions of the committee, presides at meetings of the committee and may act in any matter on behalf of and in the best interest of the committee when it is not practical to arrange a meeting of the committee to discuss the matter.
The chairperson, in the event of an equality of votes on any question before the committee, must exercise a casting vote in addition to the chairperson’s vote as a member.
The committees are often described as “the engine rooms of parliament” where, among others, the work of the executive is scrutinised.
Parliament said the elected chairpersons will play a key role in chairing and determining the agenda of meetings and organising the administrative affairs of a committee.
“They are also responsible for ensuring committee decisions are compiled into a report and tabled in the respective house,” said parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo.
Elected chairpersons are:
• Portfolio committee on health – Dr Sibongiseni Dlhomo.
• Portfolio committee on finance – Dr Mkhacani Joseph Maswanganyi.
• Portfolio committee on minerals and petroleum resources - Mikateko Mahlawule.
• Portfolio committee on international relations and cooperation - Supra Mahumapelo.
• Portfolio committee on justice and constitutional development - Xola Nqola.
• Portfolio committee on employment and labour – Boyce Maneli.
• Portfolio committee on public administration - Jan Naude De Villiers.
• Portfolio committee on water and sanitation - Leon Basson.
• Portfolio committee on communications and technologies - Khusela Sangoni.
• Portfolio committee on transport - Selelo Selamolela.
• Portfolio committee on correctional services - Anthea Ramolobeng.
• Portfolio committee on forestry, fisheries and environment - Nqabisa Gantsho.
• Portfolio committee on defence and military veterans - Dakota Legoete.
• Portfolio committee on monitoring and evaluation - Teliswa Mgweba.
• Portfolio committee on basic education - Khomotjo Joy Maimela.
• Portfolio committee on home affairs - Mosa Chabane.
TimesLIVE
