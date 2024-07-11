Politics

Mayibuye Mandela wants youth parliament, reallocation of youth funds

11 July 2024 - 08:06
Innocentia Nkadimeng Junior News Reporter
Nelson Mandela's great grandson Mayibuye Mandela believes the youth ministry has failed young people of South Africa
Image: Mayibuye Melisizwe Mandela/ Facebook

Nelson Mandela's great grandson Mayibuye Mandela has written to the speaker of the National Assembly Thoko Didiza calling for a debate on the establishment of a youth parliament.

He suggested the proposed institution should be funded through the reallocation of the youth budget from the women, youth and persons with disabilities ministry.

“We believe the establishment of a youth National Assembly and the reallocation of the youth ministry budget are crucial steps towards fostering inclusive governance and ensuring that the voices of young South Africans are heard in legislative processes,” his letter read.

Mandela argues the women, youth, and persons with disabilities ministry does not fully address the needs and concerns of South African youth.

“This body [youth parliament] would serve as an advisory entity, reflecting the interests and perspectives of the youth. This proposal aims to enhance youth representation in our legislative processes and is a step towards a more inclusive democracy. We urge parliament and the youth of South Africa to consider this proposal seriously and to facilitate a discussion in parliament.

“We request that the position of minister of youth be closed, as the holders of this post have consistently failed to identify with the youth of South Africa. The budget allocated to the ministry of youth should be redirected to fund the youth National Assembly. This reallocation will ensure that the budget directly benefits the youth and empowers them through a structure that truly represents their interests.”

He also wants to be part of the debate.

Mandela has previously written an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa expressing his disapproval of the government of national unity (GNU) which includes the DA. The youth activist told TimesLIVE he was determined to contribute to the betterment of the country.

“As a young person, I want to shape and transform the future of this country to what we desire it to be as young people. We can’t be silent and watch our country fall apart.”

