Vavi responds when reminded of Zuma support after criticising Hlophe's move

When Zwelinzima Vavi described impeached judge John Hlophe's designation to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) as an “anomaly” this week, he was quickly reminded of his defence of Jacob Zuma in 2005 when Zuma was facing corruption charges in the Thales arms deal matter.
The SA Federation of Trade Unions' (Saftu's) general secretary said he viewed the Hlophe matter as odd and tackled general debate about corruption-accused politicians' appointments as MPs. Vavi said the constitution should be amended to prohibit tainted politicians from running for public office.
“Imagine if a police officer was found guilty and challenged the matter unsuccessfully in court but the community elected the same person to serve in the police commission,” Vavi said in an interview with SAfm, making an analogy about MPs found guilty of wrongdoing by Chapter 9 institutions.
“I think that is an unsustainable situation. There should be a broader debate about eligibility of MPs. The public should discuss whether those who have been criticised and condemned by institutions such as the public protector, auditor-general, state capture and gender commission and have not taken up the damning findings for review can be MPs.”
“Should we not change the constitution as well as the rules of parliament such that those individuals are not eligible to be MPs? Personally, I found [Hlophe's appointment] an anomaly even though I accept that legally parliament could not exclude him.”
Dismay as corruption-accused Zizi Kodwa returns as MP after resignation
Vavi was quickly reminded of his past defence of corruption-accused Zuma in 2005 after then-president Thabo Mbeki dismissed Zuma as deputy president after Schabir Shaik was sentenced for corruption in a case in which Zuma was implicated.
Vavi did not shy away from the criticism, urging those who still support him based on his support of Zuma in the past to reconsider their support
“If your respect for me is based on the fact that while I was the general secretary of Cosatu, I opposed president Mbeki's dismissal of his then deputy president Jacob Zuma in 2005 after the court found his financial adviser guilty of bribing him. If you loved me because, as mandated by Cosatu, we heavily lobbied for Zuma to be elected president of the ANC in 2007 despite facing corruption charges in the courts of law ... Kindly know that, faced with a set of facts, I changed my mind.
“I apologised to this country and to president Mbeki for believing in conspiracy theories and that he manufactured all the allegations in court. We were wrong. So. kindly withdraw your support if you still believe in those conspiracy theories. Indeed, I am no longer relevant to your cause,” he said.
This is not the first time Vavi has expressed such sentiments. In an interview with the Sunday Times in March, he reflected on his past actions .
“The only mistake, and the biggest mistake, is that I was convinced by some members of both Cosatu and the SACP that Zuma was going to be good for the agenda of the working class and therefore we must rally workers behind him,” Vavi said in the podcast.
Vavi said there was a heavy price to be paid for the political and ideological missteps of the leading organisations, emphasising the importance of opposing corruption.
“We are paying a heavy price for this political and ideological sabbatical leave our organisations have embarked upon. To be vehemently opposed to corruption is not right-wing. [Rather,] stealing resources meant to uplift the working class and the marginalised majority is being counter-revolutionary and, therefore, right-wing,” Vavi said.
