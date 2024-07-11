Lesufi announced his executive last Wednesday. The ANC received the lion's share of the MEC posts with the PA, IFP and Rise Mzansi each awarded a post.
Vuyo Mhlakaza-Manamela elected Gauteng deputy speaker
Image: Thulani Mbele
Vuyo Mhlakaza-Manamela has been elected deputy speaker in the Gauteng legislature.
She succeeds the DA's Refilwe Nt'sekhe who resigned this week.
Nt'sekhe was forced to resign when the DA and ANC failed to reach an agreement on positions offered by premier Panyaza Lesufi in his executive.
After the impasse, the blue party resolved to occupy the opposition benches.
DA provincial leader Solly Msimanga announced Nt'sekhe would resign from the position after two weeks.
Lesufi wants DA deputy speaker Nt’sekhe to keep top position as he opens door for fresh negotiations
Lesufi announced his executive last Wednesday. The ANC received the lion's share of the MEC posts with the PA, IFP and Rise Mzansi each awarded a post.
Mhlakaza-Manamela held the post before the May 29 elections.
She is a member of the ANC provincial executive committee and the wife of higher education deputy minister Buti Manamela.
AfriForum led a prosecution against her after assault allegations by VIP protection officer Sgt Lizzy Mojapelo in 2020 at the couple's home.
She was found not guilty in March this year.
