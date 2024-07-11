Politics

'We have a big task,' police minister Mchunu tells Ian Cameron as he takes on parliament chair role

11 July 2024 - 17:03
Innocentia Nkadimeng Junior News Reporter
Ian Cameron was elected chairperson of the portfolio committee on police in parliament.
Image: Parliament/ Justice and security cluster /X

Unlike former minister Bheki Cele, police minister Senzo Mchunu starts his relationship with DA MP and anti-crime activist Ian Cameron on a clean slate without much controversy.

Cameron was appointed chair of parliament's police portfolio committee on Wednesday. Mchunu welcomed him, saying they had “a lot of work” to do.

“You will be aware that together we have a big task of ensuring we earn our titles because if we don't, it would mean not only have we failed ourselves and the committee but also the National Assembly as a whole,” Mchunu said.

It was important for the committee and SAPS to produce results that South Africans could attest to.

“It's unfortunate we can't say it ourselves, that we are delivering and we are working; it's the people out there who must say we are working. They must experience it, they must see it, they must feel it. If they don't see it, no matter how much we say we are making progress, if they don't say so, it means we are not making progress and you must accept that.

“As we work going forward, we hope there will be something to show to the people that we are working and that's the only way to earn our titles; otherwise, it won't be worthwhile.”

WATCH | Durban gets ANC mayor, Rise Mzansi's Zibi elected unopposed as Scopa chair

ANC and DA vote in unison in National Assembly and eThekwini
1 day ago

Cameron, who dominated headlines in 2022 for engaging in an argument with Cele during an imbizo in Cape Town and was told to “shut up” by the former police minister, is happy about his appointment.

Over the years he has been involved in crime-fighting projects and holding the police accountable for combating crime in South Africa.

“I am a firm believer in closing the gap between people on the ground and the relevant authorities when it comes to fighting crime,” he said.

“One of the major factors of this is to hold the authorities accountable with proper oversight. More than 85 people are killed in this beautiful country every day and we can never accept this as the norm.”

His appointment has been met with positive reactions on social media, with many people congratulating him. They are positive Cameron will make a difference in fighting crime.

Here are reactions from X:

