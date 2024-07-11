Politics

Zwane back as MK Party SG after Zuma rejects resignation

11 July 2024 - 14:17
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
MK Party leader Jacob Zuma with secretary-general Arthur Zwane. File photo.
MK Party leader Jacob Zuma with secretary-general Arthur Zwane. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

Arthur Zwane is back at work as MK Party (MKP) secretary-general after party leader Jacob Zuma rejected his resignation.

MKP spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela on Thursday said the party's need to “maintain strong capacity, unity and continuity within our ranks is more important than ever”.

Zwane resigned in June. In a letter to Zuma he cited a desire to focus on his personal business interests. He said he would be available to assist the party with any other organisational matters provided it's not on a full-time basis.

“After receiving and carefully considering Zwane's resignation letter dated July 1, in which he cited an excessive workload from MKP and a desire to focus on private business, Zuma has nonetheless decided not to accept the resignation.

“The primary reason, among others, is the MK Party’s founding [strategic workshop] in Bela Bela outlined pivotal tasks essential for preparing us for future challenges, particularly strengthening our organisational structures in anticipation of the 2026 local government elections and beyond,” Ndhlela said. 

MK Party loses another secretary-general after Arthur Zwane resigns

The MK Party has lost another of its top leaders in secretary-general Arthur Zwane who resigned on Monday.
Politics
1 week ago

To further strengthen internal human capital, Sifiso Maseko, who replaced Zwane, will be transferred to the human resources department. 

The department is a key component in establishing structures and offices in the country. 

Ndhlela said the MKP as the official opposition faces an unprecedented task. 

“We call on leaders, members and structures of the MK Party and South Africans to rally behind MKP as we build a strong and resilient organisation capable of protecting and enhancing the gains made thus far, which the 'DANC coalition' is working hard to reverse.

“Unlike any other official opposition party since 1994, we must, on behalf of the poor and downtrodden, ensure this unholy and anti-black DANC coalition is held accountable for its aim to reverse the gains made thus far and its failures to address rampant unemployment, poverty, homelessness and landlessness, which continue to negatively affect the black people of this country.”

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE:

LUCKY MATHEBULA | ANC has graduated into a partner and 'ideological sweetheart' of the DA

The ANC has lost its enemy status in the eyes of the DA, writes FM Lucky Mathebula.
Opinion & Analysis
3 hours ago

Freedom Under Law to legally challenge Hlophe's designation to JSC

NGO Freedom Under Law says it will legally challenge the National Assembly's decision to designate MK Party MP John Hlophe as one of its ...
Politics
1 day ago

ANC dismisses Dudu Zuma-Sambudla’s claims of ‘causing chaos in MK Party’

ANC acting spokesperson Zuko Godlimpi has dismissed claims by MK Party member Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla that the party is behind the MKP’s leadership ...
Politics
3 days ago

ANC votes with MK Party to elect Hlophe to the JSC

Impeached judge John Hlophe, now MK Party parliamentary leader, has been elected to the Judicial Service Commission — but not without opposition from ...
Politics
2 days ago

EDITORIAL | IEC should proceed with MK Party case to put the matter to rest

We believe the party should be given an opportunity in court to state its case of election rigging to finally put the controversial matter to rest
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. How did criminals steal millions over a decade? Patricia de Lille to meet ... Politics
  2. Julius Malema unfazed about stir over his R27k Durban July shoes Politics
  3. WATCH | Durban gets ANC mayor, Rise Mzansi's Zibi elected unopposed as Scopa ... Politics
  4. DA reverses decision to field own candidate in eThekwini Politics
  5. R300m for artists was 'over committed' not looted: Nathi Mthethwa Politics

Latest Videos

‘We want to win everything’: midfielder Aubrey Modiba as he reflects on life at ...
Lerato Kganyago shares a glimpse of massive diamond ring from her husband