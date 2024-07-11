To further strengthen internal human capital, Sifiso Maseko, who replaced Zwane, will be transferred to the human resources department.
TimesLIVE
Zwane back as MK Party SG after Zuma rejects resignation
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
Arthur Zwane is back at work as MK Party (MKP) secretary-general after party leader Jacob Zuma rejected his resignation.
MKP spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela on Thursday said the party's need to “maintain strong capacity, unity and continuity within our ranks is more important than ever”.
Zwane resigned in June. In a letter to Zuma he cited a desire to focus on his personal business interests. He said he would be available to assist the party with any other organisational matters provided it's not on a full-time basis.
“After receiving and carefully considering Zwane's resignation letter dated July 1, in which he cited an excessive workload from MKP and a desire to focus on private business, Zuma has nonetheless decided not to accept the resignation.
“The primary reason, among others, is the MK Party’s founding [strategic workshop] in Bela Bela outlined pivotal tasks essential for preparing us for future challenges, particularly strengthening our organisational structures in anticipation of the 2026 local government elections and beyond,” Ndhlela said.
MK Party loses another secretary-general after Arthur Zwane resigns
To further strengthen internal human capital, Sifiso Maseko, who replaced Zwane, will be transferred to the human resources department.
The department is a key component in establishing structures and offices in the country.
Ndhlela said the MKP as the official opposition faces an unprecedented task.
“We call on leaders, members and structures of the MK Party and South Africans to rally behind MKP as we build a strong and resilient organisation capable of protecting and enhancing the gains made thus far, which the 'DANC coalition' is working hard to reverse.
“Unlike any other official opposition party since 1994, we must, on behalf of the poor and downtrodden, ensure this unholy and anti-black DANC coalition is held accountable for its aim to reverse the gains made thus far and its failures to address rampant unemployment, poverty, homelessness and landlessness, which continue to negatively affect the black people of this country.”
TimesLIVE
