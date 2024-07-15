Politics

DA announces new spokespeople, Karabo Khakhau and Willie Aucamp

15 July 2024 - 14:07
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter
DA MP Karabo Khakhau has been announced as the new party spokesperson with fellow MP Willie Aucamp.
Image: Supplied

The DA has announced new national party spokespersons in Karabo Khakhau and Willie Aucamp.

The pair take over from Solly Malatsi and Werner Horn, who have taken on new responsibilities.

Malatsi has been appointed in President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet as communications and digital technologies minister and Horn has been elected house chair in the National Assembly.

The new spokespersons were announced by party leader John Steenhuisen. He said the two have been MPs from the sixth administration and served the party in various capacities.

Khakhau is serving her second term in parliament and represents the DA's Free State constituency. 

In 2019, she became South Africa’s youngest member of the provincial legislature (MPL).

She served in the Free State legislature until November 2022, when she took her oath in the Assembly.

She has also held posts in the DA students' organisation.

Aucamp has been a member of the DA since 2009 and served as a ward councillor in Kuruman.

He began his first term in the Assembly in 2019 and has served on various portfolio committees including finance and appropriations, the constitutional review committee and the Magistrates Commission, Steenhuisen said.

He was elected to the DA Northern Cape provincial executive committee in 2018 and the party federal council in 2019.

“As we embark on our preparations for the 2026 local government elections, Karabo and Willie will be the public voice of our party, ensuring our message resonates across South Africa. We have full confidence in their abilities and dedication to serve in this pivotal role,” Steenhuisen said.

