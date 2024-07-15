Politics

WATCH | ‘There’s nothing the EFF has done illegally’: party reflects on Malema dismissing VBS allegations

15 July 2024 - 07:43
Innocentia Nkadimeng Junior News Reporter
EFF leader Julius Malema has maintained innocence in the VBS Mutual Bank scandal.
Image: EFF/X

EFF leader Julius Malema continues to maintain his innocence and has dismissed claims he benefited from funds looted from the VBS Mutual Bank which left pensioners destitute. 

Last week  former VBS Mutual Bank chairperson Tshifhiwa Matodzi was sentenced to 15 years in prison by the Pretoria high court after pleading guilty to 33 counts including corruption, theft, fraud and money laundering, which led to the collapse of the bank.

In his affidavit he claimed he made donations to the EFF after meeting Malema and his deputy Floyd Shivambu in exchange for positive publicity and to silence their criticism about the bank giving former president Jacob Zuma a loan for Nkandla. A lump sum of R5m followed by R1m monthly “donations” was the price, he claimed. 

Amid criticism of the party, the EFF shared Malema's video on social media on Sunday, from four years ago, dismissing the allegations.

“There's nothing anyone can say that will shake us. There's nothing the EFF has done illegally. Anyone who wants the VBS money, you are barking at the wrong door," Malema said.

As the party did not run any municipalities, it was also not responsible for the funds being placed in VBS accounts, he said.

He said the accusations were intended to destroy the party.

“It is VBS every day because that's the only thing they have, the only weapon they have to divide and destroy the EFF. There's nothing more. Check the facts. Don't be a fanatic.”

Mkhize, Malema and Mogajane’s snouts in the VBS trough?

Tshifhiwa Matodzi’s affidavit names leading figures who sought or were offered looted cash — though many of them deny his allegations
News
1 day ago

ActionSA Limpopo chairperson Victor Mothemela said the party would write to the police to ask for an investigation into Malema and Shivambu's alleged link to VBS funds.

“The political leaders of Limpopo are not happy about what is happening. There's no way we can fold our arms as if nothing is happening while people are enriching themselves, claiming to be ambassadors of peace in South Africa. It is important to investigate this to ensure the old people of Vhembe and Mopani [municipalities] who lost their money get justice,” Mothomela said during an interview with Newzroom Afrika.

Though there's no evidence to prove the EFF leaders' involvement in the saga, Mothemela believes Matodzi's testimony is a “signal” to help the police investigate.

“Mr Matodzi's statement reveals information and evidence we suspected. We never proved anything, but as long as someone can write a statement under oath, it confirms that's the true reflection of what happened. We want to see senior politicians being held accountable, and justice must prevail.”

Watch Malema's full video:

EFF CIC Julius Malema's appearance at the Hawks office in Pretoria, Silverton on September 10 2019.

