I will not reinvent the wheel in agriculture department: Steenhuisen

Agriculture minister John Steenhuisen has told parliament he will not be reinventing the wheel but will continue the projects established in the previous administration.

Steenhuisen said these would include the agricultural and agro-processing master plan (AAMP) launched in 2022.

The minister and DA leader vowed to build on the “solid foundation” that the former minister, Thoko Didiza, had established and “take the process to its natural conclusion”.

“The master plan adoption process has enjoyed broad sectoral support. I wish to make it clear that I have no intention of reinventing the wheel. Instead, the focus will be on accelerating implementation of the objectives of the plan and ensuring that my department upholds its commitments contained in the plan,” he told parliament.

He prefaced the adoption of the AAMP as a cornerstone framework upon which inclusive growth of the sector is premised.

“The collaborative approach we need involves leveraging the skills, resources and knowledge already available in the private sector, industry and agribusiness to work hand in hand with the government.

“Through the leadership of my predecessor, who established very close and mutually beneficial relations with the industry, I believe we are on the right pathway in this regard.”

Steenhuisen said he is of the view that it is important for the coexistence of small and large-scale farmers and agribusiness.

“The AAMP shares these very same principles and makes my job easier. I will drive change management in the institutionalisation of interventions in government and industry programmes and initiatives that will foster the inclusive growth of this sector.

“When agriculture economists report on the foreign earnings based on export volumes, we must be able to show a greater share of market access for small farmers in this regard. For me, that will be the definition of inclusive growth.”

The minister emphasised his intention to modernise the sector using the legislative agenda of the seventh parliament.

“Some of the pieces of legislation governing the sector on the statute books are outdated and out of step with the needs of the modern agriculture sector — statutes like the Fertilisers Farm Seeds and Remedies Act 36, which was passed in 1947,” he said.

Steenhuisen committed to driving sustainable growth and inclusivity, particularly for rural communities.

He said this will be happening while he enhances market access and trade for agricultural products both domestically and internationally.

“To support these objectives, the plan aims to improve agricultural infrastructure and logistics, create a conducive policy and regulatory environment, and facilitate access to finance and investment through public-private partnerships.

“I will be on the sector's side as together we open more gates of opportunity for our farmers, farmworkers and sectoral partners.”

He lauded the splitting of the departments of agriculture and land reform and rural development, saying it would allow the agricultural sector to “grow and flourish” with a greater focus on improving food security, farmer support, biosecurity and market access.

President Cyril Ramaphosa split the department by appointing the PAC's Mzwanele Nyontsho as minister of land reform and rural development.