Ramaphosa urges green energy to avoid carbon border tax
President Cyril Ramaphosa warned other developing nations on Monday that future carbon taxes proposed by rich countries would damage their economies unless they act swiftly to ditch fossil fuels in favour of green energy.
Addressing a National Treasury and World Bank climate change conference in Pretoria, Ramaphosa said the carbon intensity of the economy, which relies heavily on burning coal to produce electricity, was unsustainable.
"For decades our reliance on coal allowed us to produce electricity cheaply. But the world has changed and this dependency has come to pose significant risks," he said, chiefly carbon taxes proposed by trading blocs such as the EU.
"Instruments such as the EU's carbon border adjustment mechanism have the potential to cause great damage to developing economies."
Data from think tank Ember shows South Africa was the most carbon-intensive major economy in 2022, producing 709g of carbon dioxide per kilowatt hour of energy generated.
That has put it in the world's top 15 greenhouse gas emitters, above Turkey, Italy, France and Britain, according to watchdog Climate Transparency.
Ramaphosa highlighted the impact of storms last week around Cape Town, which shut the port and caused "caused devastation to homes, communities, businesses and infrastructure", as an example of negative climate impacts.
"The countries of the global south feel the effects of climate change most, despite being least responsible historically for global emissions," he said.
Energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa vowed last week to accelerate the transition to renewable energy in a shift in rhetoric from his predecessor, a defender of the coal business. Yet few details have emerged of how this will occur.
Western donors are offering billions in loans to fund the transition, but officials said they barely scratch the surface of the finance needed by South Africa.
The country has some of the world's best available sun and wind energy, yet years-long bureaucratic delays in granting licenses and policy uncertainty has turned off investors, and last year the government delayed decommissioning eight coal-fired power stations well into 2030, citing energy security.
