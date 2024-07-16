Politics

WATCH | MKP member, 63, to walk 670km to help fight for new election

Call for Jacob Zuma to continue demanding another poll

16 July 2024 - 19:50
Innocentia Nkadimeng Junior News Reporter
MK Party member Malesela 'King Sebetha' Mkonyama has embarked on a 20-day walk from Polokwane to Nkandla in KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: Malesela "King Sebetha" Mkonyama

MK party (MKP) member Malesela “King Sebetha” Mkonyama has embarked on a 20-day walk from Polokwane to Nkandla in KwaZulu-Natal to “reignite” party leader Jacob Zuma's opposition to the results of the May 29 elections.

The party sent a notice to the electoral court this month saying it was withdrawing its case against the IEC in which it accused it of vote rigging.

Speaking to TimesLIVE on behalf of Mkonyama, the provincial convener in Limpopo, Lulamile Jack, said Mkonyama's walk was an act to “demand MK party to continue fighting their case”.

“He felt that we should march together with him and give him support to reach Nkandla, the homestead of the president (Zuma), and demand the president to continue fighting for black people who are disadvantaged in the economy,” Jack said.

“We are calling for the president to continue with the demand for a revote because the elections were rigged. We are giving Zuma support in demanding what belongs to the people of this country because people voted for MK unapologetically.”

MK Party member Malesela 'King Sebetha' Mkonyama sets out on his 20-day walk from Polokwane to Nkandla in KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: Malesela "King Sebetha" Mkonyama

He said Mkonyama is a loyal supporter of Zuma.

“He has his own personal love and trust for [former] president Zuma. Hence, he feels that he should give Zuma the support and encouragement under these circumstances where the government of the ANC has neglected its own principles and policies.”

Mkonyama is no stranger to long-distance walks, having previously walked in support of Mandela Day.

He said he walked more than 150km from Polokwane to Bela-Bela in 2015, and more than 213km from Polokwane to the Beitbridge border in 2016 and 2018, among other walks. This will be his longest walk, more than 670km.

“Walking is my thing,” Mkonyama said, emphasising his commitment to physical action in support of his beliefs.

Tuesday marked Mkonyama's second day on the road to Nkandla. He is now making his way from Mokopane to Mookgophong, making stops at various points along the way. He's expected to arrive in Nkandla on August 3 at 10.30am as he walks more than 10 hours a day.

MK's social media has been abuzz with videos of his journey, showcasing the party's support for the MK member with the hashtag #wewantourvoteswalk.

Here are some videos:

