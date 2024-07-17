DA expects reform agenda that's aligned with it for 7th administration

“The department of performance monitoring and evaluation has done an excellent job of synthesising the various manifestos of the parties in GNU, and has produced a document which by and large has broad agreement, capturing the essence of what the priorities of government need to be,” Steenhuisen said.
The DA expects President Cyril Ramaphosa to announce a reform agenda for the seventh administration that, in many cases, is aligned with DA policy.
Steenhuisen, who is also agriculture minister, made these remarks at a DA media briefing on Wednesday ahead of the opening of parliament where Ramaphosa will outline the seventh administration’s key priorities under the government of national unity (GNU).
“We expect that in his opening of parliament address tomorrow, President Cyril Ramaphosa will outline South Africa’s reform agenda, which I am proud to announce, in many cases, is aligned with DA policy when it comes to unlocking investment and economic growth and building a capable state,” he said.
“I am glad to see that the DA’s presence in the GNU is strong and visible, and I trust that the president’s address will reflect the plurality of voices now in national government, and that he will commit himself wholeheartedly to this necessary policy shift.,”
The DA leader added that the key priorities for the seventh administration would be a fair representation of manifestos of all the parties that make up the GNU.
“The department of performance monitoring and evaluation has done an excellent job of synthesising the various manifestos of the parties in GNU, and has produced a document which by and large has broad agreement, capturing the essence of what the priorities of government need to be,” Steenhuisen said.
In preparation for the opening of parliament, the first cabinet lekgotla of theGNU took place at the weekend to set out the programme of action government will undertake.
Steenhuisen said he was positive any trade offs made would in the best interests of firming up a good foundation for growth, economic recovery, employment and ensuring t there’s a social security net for the poorest of the poor to usher them through a period of economic growth so they can be brought into employment.
As part of the GNU, the DA has taken up six positions in the national cabinet, six deputy minister positions, five parliamentary portfolio chairperson positions and three committee chairperson positions.
Steenhuisen emphasised the DA remained an independent party within the GNU, committed to their core values and principles. “We will continue to fight against problematic national policies and legislation such as the National Health Insurance Act, the Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill, and any proposal which is anti-constitutional or seeks to divide and regress South Africans,” he said.
