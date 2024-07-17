Politics

DA expects reform agenda that's aligned with it for 7th administration

17 July 2024 - 19:23
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
John Steenhuisen during the swearing-in ceremony of the new national executive members at Cape Town International Convention Centre on July 3.
John Steenhuisen during the swearing-in ceremony of the new national executive members at Cape Town International Convention Centre on July 3.
Image: Gallo Images/Misha Jordaan

The DA expects President Cyril Ramaphosa to announce a reform agenda for the seventh administration that, in many cases, is aligned with DA policy.

Steenhuisen, who is also agriculture minister, made these remarks at a DA media briefing on Wednesday ahead of the opening of parliament where Ramaphosa will outline the seventh administration’s key priorities under the government of national unity (GNU).

“We expect that in his opening of parliament address tomorrow, President Cyril Ramaphosa will outline South Africa’s reform agenda, which I am proud to announce, in many cases, is aligned with DA policy when it comes to unlocking investment and economic growth and building a capable state,” he said.

“I am glad to see that the DA’s presence in the GNU is strong and visible, and I trust that the president’s address will reflect the plurality of voices now in national government, and that he will commit himself wholeheartedly to this necessary policy shift.,”

The DA leader added that the key priorities for the seventh administration would be a fair representation of manifestos of all the parties that make up the GNU.

‘There was great synergy’: Ramaphosa on GNU cabinet lekgotla

President Cyril Ramaphosa has described this past weekend's cabinet lekgotla as 'wonderful and fruitful'.
Politics
2 days ago

“The department of performance monitoring and evaluation has done an excellent job of synthesising the various manifestos of the parties in GNU, and has produced a document which by and large has broad agreement, capturing the essence of what the priorities of government need to be,” Steenhuisen said. 

In preparation for the opening of parliament, the first cabinet lekgotla of theGNU took place at the weekend to set out the programme of action government will undertake. 

Steenhuisen said he was positive any trade offs made would in the best interests of firming up a good foundation for growth, economic recovery, employment and ensuring t there’s a social security net for the poorest of the poor to usher them through a period of economic growth so they can be brought into employment.

As part of the GNU, the DA has taken up six positions in the national cabinet, six deputy minister positions, five parliamentary portfolio chairperson positions and three committee chairperson positions. 

Steenhuisen emphasised the DA remained an independent party within the GNU, committed to their core values and principles. “We will continue to fight against problematic national policies and legislation such as the National Health Insurance Act, the Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill, and any proposal which is anti-constitutional or seeks to divide and regress South Africans,” he said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

SACP's Mapaila tears into ANC, which is 'now dominated by neoliberals'

"I went to the ANC. It was back and forth begging people to actually focus on the possible revolutionary path. It will be better to be irritated by ...
Politics
1 day ago

Solly Mapaila’s comments unfortunate and far from the truth, says ANC’s Nomvula Mokonyane

Not only was the SACP consulted, they were taken along throughout the entire process until President Cyril Ramaphosa formed his government, says ...
Politics
1 day ago

Members of the GNU must act with honesty and humility as they lead SA forward

All those in the cabinet should remember that no party won an absolute majority, and that they need to work together in the interests of the country.
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | VBS Bank did not pay SACP’s R3m hotel bill: Blade Nzimande Politics
  2. Mbalula credits Zuma for single-handedly defeating the ANC as party prepares ... Politics
  3. WATCH | MKP member, 63, to walk 670km to help fight for new election Politics
  4. ‘Die Stem’ will stay in national anthem, Gayton McKenzie tells MPs in debate Politics
  5. 'A public apology, pay back the money and Blade Nzimande must resign' Politics

Latest Videos

Cassette A Documentary Mixtape 2016 (NLsubs)
The A Listers explainer: Queen Modjaji