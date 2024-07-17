Politics

EFF not impressed as 'right-winger' minister Steenhuisen tables agriculture budget

17 July 2024 - 20:45
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
DA leader and agriculture minister in the government of national unity, John Steenhuisen. File photo.
DA leader and agriculture minister in the government of national unity, John Steenhuisen. File photo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

While minister of agriculture John Steenhuisen was upbeat about export deals during his budget speech, the EFF firmly criticised the department for its “zero willingness to resolve the land crisis” in South Africa.   

Steenhuisen presented the department’s budget in parliament this week and put much spotlight on export deals set to boost the finances of farmers.

“New markets have been opened for fresh beef and lamb in Iran, and for table grapes and citrus in Vietnam. This year will mark the first season where South Africa will be able to export avocados to three new markets. Last week, the first avocados from South Africa landed in Japan, China and India,” he said.

Not all voices in the National Assembly were in favour of the budget vote. The EFF issued a statement rejecting the budget, highlighting systemic failures in land reform and their concerns about the agricultural policy direction. “The land reform programme in this country has been a catastrophic failure from inception,” the party said.

“This failure is a result of both the constitutional conception of land, with its failure to resolve the question of who the land really belongs to; and it is also a result of blatant government incompetence and zero willingness to resolve the land crisis in the country.”

I will not reinvent the wheel in agriculture department: Steenhuisen

Agriculture minister John Steenhuisen has told parliament he will not be reinventing the wheel but will continue the projects established in the ...
Politics
1 day ago

The red berets criticised the separation of the agriculture portfolio from land reform, asserting it undermined comprehensive agricultural policy. “Giving over the agriculture portfolio to a right-winger spells doom for emerging black farmers.

“Our agriculture needs protection from unfair competition from farmers whose countries protect and subsidise their agriculture. Steenhuisen believes in opening up the agricultural market as wide as possible, making it impossible for the small guys to play any meaningful role in the sector,” the EFF said.

In outlining his vision for the sector, Steenhuisen said the department was committed to driving sustainable growth and inclusivity. “Agriculture is one of those primary industries that play an essential role in the provision of food, the creation of employment, the enhancement of rural economies, and the generation of foreign earnings,” he said.

“We must continue to expand these horizons for South African agricultural products by leveraging existing agreements like AGOA and our EU trade agreement. Moreover, we must explore new markets in regions such as India, the Middle East, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and China.”

 Steenhuisen also addressed the challenges faced by farmers. “Access to finance has proven to be a significant constraint for new entrant farmers and small farmers. Biosecurity remains a clear challenge, particularly in the poultry and livestock sector, and is a top priority for the department,” he said.

“Collaboration with other departments and stakeholders is crucial to unlocking the potential of the sector. I intend to knock on all of the doors so that, working together in a transversal way, we can really begin to unlock the real potential of the agricultural sector.”

The debate on social media:

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'I'm here to uplift black farmers': Steenhuisen

DA leader and newly appointed minister of agriculture says he will be a fighter for all — large commercial farmers and small emerging ones
News
1 week ago

‘We are not going to be confined to the fringes in GNU,’ says Steenhuisen

DA leader John Steenhuisen says his party is gunning for active participation in the soon-to-be-announced cabinet.
Politics
4 weeks ago

Ramaphosa, Steenhuisen walk a tightrope together

John Steenhuisen had a spring in his walk at the first parliamentary sitting at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Friday. He was ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | VBS Bank did not pay SACP’s R3m hotel bill: Blade Nzimande Politics
  2. Mbalula credits Zuma for single-handedly defeating the ANC as party prepares ... Politics
  3. WATCH | MKP member, 63, to walk 670km to help fight for new election Politics
  4. ‘Die Stem’ will stay in national anthem, Gayton McKenzie tells MPs in debate Politics
  5. 'A public apology, pay back the money and Blade Nzimande must resign' Politics

Latest Videos

Cassette A Documentary Mixtape 2016 (NLsubs)
The A Listers explainer: Queen Modjaji