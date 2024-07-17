EFF not impressed as 'right-winger' minister Steenhuisen tables agriculture budget

The red berets criticised the separation of the agriculture portfolio from land reform, asserting it undermined comprehensive agricultural policy. “Giving over the agriculture portfolio to a right-winger spells doom for emerging black farmers.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
While minister of agriculture John Steenhuisen was upbeat about export deals during his budget speech, the EFF firmly criticised the department for its “zero willingness to resolve the land crisis” in South Africa.
Steenhuisen presented the department’s budget in parliament this week and put much spotlight on export deals set to boost the finances of farmers.
“New markets have been opened for fresh beef and lamb in Iran, and for table grapes and citrus in Vietnam. This year will mark the first season where South Africa will be able to export avocados to three new markets. Last week, the first avocados from South Africa landed in Japan, China and India,” he said.
Not all voices in the National Assembly were in favour of the budget vote. The EFF issued a statement rejecting the budget, highlighting systemic failures in land reform and their concerns about the agricultural policy direction. “The land reform programme in this country has been a catastrophic failure from inception,” the party said.
“This failure is a result of both the constitutional conception of land, with its failure to resolve the question of who the land really belongs to; and it is also a result of blatant government incompetence and zero willingness to resolve the land crisis in the country.”
I will not reinvent the wheel in agriculture department: Steenhuisen
