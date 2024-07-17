Motorists were advised that several roads will be closed, some until July 26, which will affect the usual flow of traffic in and around the City Bowl.
"Road users are requested to acquaint themselves with the closures and to plan their routes accordingly," said the City of Cape Town.
"Motorists should also note there will be restricted parking in some areas."
IN PICTURES | Military rehearses for opening of parliament
City advises motorists of road closures
Image: GCIS
Preparations are under way for President Cyril Ramaphosa to deliver the opening of parliament address on Thursday in the Cape Town City Hall.
South African Air Force jets flew over the city on Wednesday in a rehearsal for the event and members of the South Africa National Defence Force have been preparing for the opening parade.
The opening of parliament will be attended by members of both houses, the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces, and will mark the start of the new five-year parliamentary cycle.
Motorists were advised that several roads will be closed, some until July 26, which will affect the usual flow of traffic in and around the City Bowl.
"Road users are requested to acquaint themselves with the closures and to plan their routes accordingly," said the City of Cape Town.
"Motorists should also note there will be restricted parking in some areas."
Image: City of Cape Town
Image: City of Cape Town
TimesLIVE
MORE:
‘Die Stem’ will stay in national anthem, Gayton McKenzie tells MPs in debate
WATCH | Media briefing on state of readiness for opening of parliament
LISTEN | MPs complain that only English and Afrikaans are catered for by translators
ANC’s Ntuli vows to crack the whip on members who flout parliament rules
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos