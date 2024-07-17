Parliament is on Wednesday expected to brief the media about its state of readiness for the opening of parliament.
The National Assembly will officially open on Thursday night at the Cape Town City Hall after the installation of the seventh administration.
WATCH | Media briefing on state of readiness for opening of parliament
