Politics

WATCH | Media briefing on state of readiness for opening of parliament

17 July 2024 - 13:10 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Parliament is on Wednesday expected to brief the media about its state of readiness for the opening of parliament.

The National Assembly will officially open on Thursday night at the Cape Town City Hall after the installation of the seventh administration.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

‘There was great synergy’: Ramaphosa on GNU cabinet lekgotla

President Cyril Ramaphosa has described this past weekend's cabinet lekgotla as 'wonderful and fruitful'.
Politics
2 days ago

ANC NEC should explain why Kodwa qualifies as an MP

Newly elected parliamentary Chief Whip Mdumiseni Ntuli believes the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) will further clarify how its decision to ...
News
4 days ago

SACP's Mapaila tears into ANC, which is 'now dominated by neoliberals'

"I went to the ANC. It was back and forth begging people to actually focus on the possible revolutionary path. It will be better to be irritated by ...
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mbalula credits Zuma for single-handedly defeating the ANC as party prepares ... Politics
  2. WATCH | MKP member, 63, to walk 670km to help fight for new election Politics
  3. 'A public apology, pay back the money and Blade Nzimande must resign' Politics
  4. SACP's Mapaila tears into ANC, which is 'now dominated by neoliberals' Politics
  5. ‘Die Stem’ will stay in national anthem, Gayton McKenzie tells MPs in debate Politics

Latest Videos

Cassette A Documentary Mixtape 2016 (NLsubs)
The A Listers explainer: Queen Modjaji