Politics

ANC membership drop may be due to inflated numbers before national conference — Mbalula

18 July 2024 - 11:11
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The ANC is losing members, dropping by almost 200,000 in the past three years. 

In December 2021 the ANC had 866,511 members on its system, which dropped to 688,454 by December 2023. This is just under 180,000 members lost in three years, a significant and worrying dip according to ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. 

The party has also seen a drop of 14% in its branches in the same period, from 4,417 in 2021 to 3,425 in 2023. 

According to the ANC annual report released by Mbalula this week, the drop in party membership signals a bigger issue of possible bogus membership. This was probably done by people who inflated party membership to increase numbers before the national conference in December 2022.

The ANC has often raised concern over inflation of its member numbers in provinces hoping to gain positions in the national executive committee. 

Mbalula credits Zuma for single-handedly defeating the ANC as party prepares for his DC

The ANC will go ahead with its plans to discipline former president Jacob Zuma despite threats he would take the party to court should it hold an ...
Politics
1 day ago

Mbalula said another concern was a significant number of people don’t renew their membership after it expiresThis was probably because membership fees were possibly paid for by other people for the purposes of the conference. 

There was a need to strengthen membership controls and members were encouraged to manage their own membership on the system, he said.

KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape and Gauteng recorded the biggest drop in membership of 42,623, 40,081 and 20,065 respectively in the past three years. 

The drop is consistent with the dip in party support in the May 29 national and provincial elections. The party went from 57% in 2019 to 40% in 2024, forcing it to enter into a government of national unity (GNU) with 10 other political parties.

The GNU installed Cyril Ramaphosa as president. On Thursday Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the opening of parliament address in Cape Town.

EDITORIAL | Ramaphosa’s opening of parliament a true test for all political parties

The president will have to deliver a speech that assures South Africans that the GNU will not be bogged down by its own interests
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

KZN and Gauteng support dropped significantly in the elections, with the ANC losing power in the two provinces. 

The ANC lost KZN but managed to claw back power in Gauteng, installing its premier with the help of the GNU. KZN is now led by the IFP with its coalition partners. 

The Jacob Zuma-led MK Party overtook the ANC in KZN.  

“[This] shows that even just on the basis of the narrow definition of branches in good standing, there was a 14% reduction in the number of ANC branches in good standing from a year before,” said Mbalula. 

“Most worrying, however, are KZN and the Western Cape that have nearly 35% of their branches not in good standing since a year before, followed by Free State at 14% less.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Ramaphosa expected to present GNU reform agenda in opening of parliament address

This will be the first time a president will outline a plan that may reflect policies and programmes of other political parties and not informed by ...
Politics
1 day ago

Zuma invited to opening of parliament but will not be going, says MK Party

MK Party leader Jacob Zuma is among former presidents invited as esteemed guests for the opening of parliament on Thursday.
Politics
1 day ago

DA expects reform agenda that's aligned with it for 7th administration

The DA expects President Cyril Ramaphosa to announce a reform agenda for the seventh administration that, in many cases, is aligned with DA policy.
Politics
1 day ago

EDITORIAL | The GNU is the new tripartite alliance

Political commentators have, over the years, got it wrong about the imminent collapse of the tripartite alliance
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Solly Mapaila’s comments unfortunate and far from the truth, says ANC’s Nomvula Mokonyane

Not only was the SACP consulted, they were taken along throughout the entire process until President Cyril Ramaphosa formed his government, says ...
Politics
2 days ago

ANC holds first bilateral meetings with IFP on coalitions in hung municipalities

The two parties have expressed a wish to form local government coalitions in all hung municipalities
Politics
2 days ago
