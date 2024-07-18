Ramaphosa forges ahead with NHI, despite objections

President Cyril Ramaphosa is forging ahead with the implementation of the national health insurance scheme, despite objections from the DA and a host of other stakeholders.
In his opening of parliament address on Thursday, Ramaphosa announced that the seventh administration will continue with the implementation of the NHI, saying that he was confident of ensuring buy-in from opposing role players.
Those opposed the rollout of the NHI include the DA, which is now co-governing with the ANC and other parties in the government of national unity.
Healthcare providers, including private hospital companies and medical aid schemes, are also against the implementation of the NHI. Ramaphosa recently signed the bill into law.
“While there is much contestation around the NHI, there is broad agreement that we must draw on the resources and capabilities of both the public and private sectors to meet the healthcare needs of all South Africans equally.
“In implementing the NHI, we are confident that we will be able to bring stakeholders together, and that we will be able to resolve differences and clarify misunderstandings,” the president said.
Among the GNU’s nine parties, only two — the ANC and GOOD — expressed outright support for the bill at the time of its tabling.
The DA has been its biggest critic, dubbing the bill “hastily signed and fatally flawed.”
The DA’s Leon Schreiber, now home affairs minister, previously dismissed this as a “desperate, last-minute election stunt” by the former ruling party.
“Using NHI to expropriate medical aid contributions without compensation and to extort even higher taxes from all South Africans, including from the millions of public servants who are members of GEMS, will only serve to further fuel the ANC corruption and mismanagement that is the real cause limiting access to quality public healthcare for millions of poor citizens,” he said previously.
The party previously said it would be complaining to the public service commission about the bill. It is unclear whether it will proceed with the matter.
However, as he revealed the GNU’s priorities for the term, the president said ensuring adequate affordable access to healthcare is non-negotiable.
He vowed his administration will address the concerns around its implementation.
“As we implement the national health insurance, we will focus on strengthening healthcare infrastructure, improving training of healthcare personnel and using technology to improve healthcare management.”
“An important task of the next five years is to ensure that we also reduce the high cost of living through ensuring that everyone in South Africa has equal access to equitable, accessible and affordable quality healthcare.”
