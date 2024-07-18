Ramaphosa 'lying and repetitive': parties react to president's speech

“President Cyril Ramaphosa is a sophisticated liar, who can lie with a straight face. He knows no bounds when it comes to lying.”
This is according to the official leader of the opposition in parliament, Dr John Hlophe of the MK Party, who was scathing in his reaction to the president’s opening of parliament address on Thursday.
“He’s not telling the truth, he’s not going to start telling the truth, he hasn’t been doing it all along. He has been in power for more than five years, why would we trust his promises now?” said Hlophe.
Hlophe rejected the president’s inputs, accusing him of being out of depth for the promises he was making.
“The suggestion that he has created 2-million jobs, we are all South Africans, we know that is a lie.
“I fail to see on what conceivable grounds he can justify the GNU. The GNU was a deliberate attempt by the ANC of Ramaphosa to retain power. And everybody is excited at the thought of blue light brigade.”
Hlophe said it was clear that the DA prepared Ramaphosa's speech and this was why white South Africans were applauding. He vowed his party was truthful to its voters and would protect their interests.
“We said all along we are not going to be part of an ANC government that is led by Ramaphosa. For that reason we have nothing to do with the GNU and, as the progressive caucus, we are going to strengthen our opposition.”
ATM leader Vuyo Zungula echoed the sentiments, saying Ramaphosa's speech was a repeat the many he has delivered before.
“What the president has mastered is that every time he will repeat what he has said previously. Many people are not going to interrogate whether this is the first time is he talking about this and whether he has implemented the social compact, inclusive growth of the economy. All his pledges have not translated into a good quality of life for all citizens.”
Zungula said he believes the “progressive caucus” will play a defining role as an opposition.
“We are going to push the GNU to be accountable. Our view on accountability is not based on just being petty, we are dealing with issues of principle. If there is any wrongdoing from the side of government or a minister, they must be held accountable. Another role we are going to play is assisting the government by providing motions that will provide solutions, such as insourcing workers.
“We are not going to just complain, we will introduce motions that will deal directly with the problems that we face.”
Action SA’s Herman Mashaba said despite his party wanting to be positive, it was simply disappointed by Ramaphosa.
“I don’t believe anyone, including our people in the villages and informal settlements, believes Ramaphosa. If they’ve ever listened to the president, they’ll know that all the time he tries to sell this pipe dream.
“On one hand, you have this ANC of corruption and incompetence, then you have the DA that will not want to see black people advancing — they are against policies that seek to address the inequality that was brought about by years of apartheid, colonialism and 30 years of ANC mismanagement.
“This GNU is nothing but a grand coalition, you cannot grow an economy in an environment of chaos.”
Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane said while he was not disputing the priorities outlined, the government was failing at implementation.
“Much of what he said we have heard before. The crisis of government is not only policy, the issue lies with delivery, implementation and accountability.”
Maimane said the GNU faced a policy contestation in its ranks.
“Tonight the president mentioned the implementation of the NHI. We know that there is going to be a point of contest that will not be resolved easily. Already with the Bela bill, the DA has stated that it must not be signed into law, but Sadtu [the teachers' union] has called for its signing. So the president now has to play referee.”
The Bosa leader said accountability was an area for concern that his party would look out for.
“We can all wax lyrical about corruption but until you begin to see funding towards institutions that fight against corruption, it remains a promise.
“You can’t have lip service about combating corruption and send a Zizi Kodwa, who is out on bail, back to parliament. We need to address these sore points so we can reset and move forward.”
Ramaphosa 'lying and repetitive': parties react to president's speech
Action SA’s Herman Mashaba 'disappointed by Ramaphosa'
Image: Esa Alexander
