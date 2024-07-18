Politics

WATCH | Ramaphosa addresses MPs at opening of parliament

18 July 2024 - 19:03 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

President Cyril Ramaphosa is delivering his opening of parliament address in the Cape Town City Hall on Thursday.

The opening is being attended by members of the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces, diplomats and other guests. It marks the start of the new five-year parliamentary cycle.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Heavy downpours cause flash floods before the opening of parliament

Heavy downpours caused flash flooding and gridlock in some parts of Cape Town on Thursday as a cold front made landfall before the opening of ...
News
19 hours ago

Ramaphosa expected to present GNU reform agenda in opening of parliament address

This will be the first time a president will outline a plan that may reflect policies and programmes of other political parties and not informed by ...
Politics
1 day ago

Zuma invited to opening of parliament but will not be going, says MK Party

MK Party leader Jacob Zuma is among former presidents invited as esteemed guests for the opening of parliament on Thursday.
Politics
1 day ago

IN PICTURES | Military rehearses for opening of parliament

Preparations are under way for President Cyril Ramaphosa to deliver the opening of parliament address on Thursday in the Cape Town City Hall.
Politics
1 day ago

WATCH | Media briefing on state of readiness for opening of parliament

Parliament is on Wednesday expected to brief the media on its state of readiness for the opening of parliament.
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa 'lying and repetitive': parties react to president's speech Politics
  2. More food will be exempt from VAT, fuel levy to be looked at: Ramaphosa Politics
  3. Finance minister Godongwana sounds alarm for SA to get to grips with debt Politics
  4. Mbalula credits Zuma for single-handedly defeating the ANC as party prepares ... Politics
  5. ANC shuts down Zuma's request for DC hearing to be public Politics

Latest Videos

'More food will be exempt from VAT, fuel levy to be looked at' -Ramaphosa
Stanley “Screamer” Tshabalala laid to rest