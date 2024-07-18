President Cyril Ramaphosa is delivering his opening of parliament address in the Cape Town City Hall on Thursday.
The opening is being attended by members of the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces, diplomats and other guests. It marks the start of the new five-year parliamentary cycle.
WATCH | Ramaphosa addresses MPs at opening of parliament
Courtesy of SABC
