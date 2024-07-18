'We are not thugs, we want progress' says Progressive Caucus

The “Progressive Caucus” in parliament has rejected suggestions it is made up of “thugs who do not want progress in the country, and are anarchists”.

Instead, the formation - which includes the MK Party, EFF, African Transformation Movement [ATM], National Coloured Congress [NCC] and the United African Transformation [UAT] - has publicly stated its founding principles, intentions and agenda going into the seventh parliament.

MK’s parliament leader and impeached judge, Dr John Hlophe, said the parties collectively identify as anti-capitalist, anti-colonial, anti-racist, anti-sexist and anti-imperialist.

The caucus revealed a document setting out their priorities, which includes nationalisation of the ”commanding heights” of the economy, such as banks and mines, as well as fighting for expropriation of land without compensation for equitable redistribution.

“We shall strengthen our democracy by ensuring that the government and all captains of the ruling class are held accountable to achieve a corrupt-free society. We shall fight for decolonisation of legal and cultural apparatuses in society as a whole, with emphasis on an Afrocentric philosophy of law,” said Hlophe.

“We shall fight for free quality education, healthcare, housing, water and sanitation. We shall fight for the industrial development of the African economy, attainment of peace and stability in all its nations. We shall defend and promote the liberation struggle legacy of Progressive Internationalism.”

The Progressive Caucus was formed on the eve of the first sitting of parliament, which saw the re-election of President Cyril Ramaphosa, speaker Thoko Didiza and deputy speaker Annelie Lotriet.

The cohort characterised itself as being in favour of amending the constitution to advance their agenda - but said they were not the only parties that share those views.

ATM leader Vuyo Zungula said their stance had been used to demonise their actions as anti-constitution. “We are not anti-constitutionalism but want what is provided for by the constitution, which includes amendments,” he said.

“There are also parties in that GNU that also want to amend the constitution. The IFP has long called for an amendment to the constitution to deal with the death penalty, but that narrative is not used for them. Amendments to the constitution are constitutional because it provides for such.”

Zungula questioned why the caucus was deemed an outcast for wanting to remain on the opposition benches. “A progressive caucus is more than necessary for that principle of having an opposition in democracy. The question of having an opposition in parliament is part of the merits on how democracy is founded. It actually encourages an effective opposition in parliament.

“The narrative is that all parties must be part of the GNU [government of national unity], but no questions are asked about what happens to the principle of having an opposition in parliament to guard against any abuse of power by the executive.”

The ATM leader said their opposition concerns were evident now, having seen how the DA was changing its tune. “Previously, the DA had been calling out the ANC for abusing its power when it comes to having the numbers to vote for issues. It is the very same DA now that is saying in other words, it is going to protect Ramaphosa, even though there is wrongdoing by the view of the former chief justice.”

UAT leader Wonder Mahlatsi, who was snubbed for a cabinet and parliament committee chairperson position in the GNU deployment arrangement, has since returned to the progressive caucus. He, however, denied leaving the caucus.

“We were merely invited for a presentation. The ANC wanted us to be an active participant in the GNU. We have never left the GNU because we have never been part of it. The UAT has been part of the Progressive Caucus from the beginning until now.”

Other parties who founded the caucus, like UDM, Al-Jama-ah and PAC, ditched the minority pact in the midst of the formation of the GNU weeks ago, securing cushy cabinet ministerial posts - which has angered their erstwhile friends.

NCC leader Faziel Adams was scathing in his views on the founding members who abandoned them at the invitation of the ANC to form the GNU. “This caucus is not here to make any compromises like they have made in this so-called GNU. There will be no olive branch extended, I believe they are contaminated. These people have sold out the revolution in exchange for blue lights,” he said.

EFF leader Julius Malema concurred, saying the caucus was “extremely offended and disappointed” by their actions. “Even when they were abandoning the caucus, they never came back to say we must count them out. That is an act of cowardice,” he said.

“A genuine leader, once they change their mind, comes back to say: ‘don’t count on us, we have eaten hot food from the other side’. We would have just continued with our agenda. They put the preference of blue lights over the lives of our people. Many of them realise that in the next election they are likely not to come back, so they must eat on their way out. Thats why they accepted the arrangement.”

The cohort said it would not only use its time in the seventh parliament as an opposition but will also dedicate time to proposing bills that range from the insourcing of government general workers, sanitary towels for the poor, nationalisation of the reserve bank and cancellation of student debt.

“We shall also propose the following parliamentary inquiry into rand manipulation, inquiry into sexual abuses of inmates in prison and conditions and remunerations of farm and domestic workers,” Hlophe said.

The Progressive Caucus boasts 102 seats as a collective in the National Assembly.