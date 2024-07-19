Politics

Don't make premature judgments about VBS Bank saga: Ramathuba

19 July 2024 - 16:35
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
Limpopo premier Phophi Ramathuba has weighed in on the VBS saga. File photo.
Image: Dr Phophi Ramathuba/X

Limpopo premier Phophi Ramathuba believes the public should not make “premature judgments” over the VBS Mutual Bank looting saga which left many pensioners in the province penniless

Speaking to the media at the opening of parliament on Thursday, Ramathuba appealed to the public to allow law enforcement agencies the space to conduct their investigations before making judgments on the matter.

The bank's chairperson, Tshifhiwa Matodzi, recently entered into a deal with the prosecuting authorities and received 15 years' imprisonment after pleading guilty to a string of crimes in connection with VBS' collapse.

“We don't want to lie. We agree the VBS Mutual Bank case is something that will haunt us for a very long time, especially the vulnerable and the poor people [who were robbed of their money],” Ramathuba said in an interview with Newzroom Afrika.

“We also would want to appeal to everyone to respect the law enforcement agencies and give us and give them the space to do their work. It's unfortunate that people want us to act and pronounce individuals guilty when they have not even been charged by a court of law.”

Ramathuba spoke about the ANC's stance on members facing criminal charges highlighting the party's “step aside” policy. This after former Limpopo MEC for social development Florence Radzilani was implicated in the VBS Mutual Bank corruption.

“The ANC does have their own policies. As far as I'm concerned, there is no deployee of the [provincial leadership] who currently is facing criminal charges,” she said.

“I do acknowledge that we have seen the affidavit. It's all over social media but imagine tomorrow if I wake up and you publish articles about me and I wouldn't expect to step aside unless I have been charged by any court of law.”

Ramathuba said her administration would prioritise service delivery over political differences.

“Our people need jobs, water, power supply, proper roads, quality of care to be delivered, quality education for their children, to stay in the safe environment.”

She stressed that addressing these fundamental needs would be paramount to improve the lives of Limpopo residents and affirmed her commitment to effective service delivery.

TimesLIVE

