Don't make premature judgments about VBS Bank saga: Ramathuba
Image: Dr Phophi Ramathuba/X
Limpopo premier Phophi Ramathuba believes the public should not make “premature judgments” over the VBS Mutual Bank looting saga which left many pensioners in the province penniless.
Speaking to the media at the opening of parliament on Thursday, Ramathuba appealed to the public to allow law enforcement agencies the space to conduct their investigations before making judgments on the matter.
The bank's chairperson, Tshifhiwa Matodzi, recently entered into a deal with the prosecuting authorities and received 15 years' imprisonment after pleading guilty to a string of crimes in connection with VBS' collapse.
“We don't want to lie. We agree the VBS Mutual Bank case is something that will haunt us for a very long time, especially the vulnerable and the poor people [who were robbed of their money],” Ramathuba said in an interview with Newzroom Afrika.
“We also would want to appeal to everyone to respect the law enforcement agencies and give us and give them the space to do their work. It's unfortunate that people want us to act and pronounce individuals guilty when they have not even been charged by a court of law.”
ANC unlikely to act on latest VBS revelations
