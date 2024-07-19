Steenhuisen described the GNU as South Africa’s “chance to free itself from populism, division and economic decline”.
Despite DA cheers for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s opening of parliament on Thursday, Steenhuisen said he was not happy about the National Health Insurance (NHI). “However, in all these areas of divergence, I am convinced we can find a way forward.
“It will require us to be honest about disagreements where they do exist, and to work in good faith with one another to find solutions.
“If this [GNU] succeeds in delivering on its apex priority of growing the economy and creating jobs, then the builders will defeat the breakers once and for all.
“To be clear, this [GNU] will not be a 'kumbaya' chorus. After all, if you’ve ever seen a sociable weaver’s nest, you will know each one of them has their own voice and identity, and things can get quite loud sometimes.
“Nonetheless, this GNU does broadly represent the builders in South African politics who want to see a better country for every citizen.”
‘Matriculant’ vs ‘VBS looters’: John Steenhuisen goes toe-to-toe with Mbuyiseni Ndlozi
Image: Darren Stewart
DA leader John Steenhuisen singled out his party’s plans within the government of national unity (GNU) during the opening of parliament debate on Friday.
His speech, however, started with a stir, after he ruffled the feathers of EFF MPs when he spoke of “political forces that seek to break down rather than build up”.
EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi did not take Steenhuisen’s words lightly, interrupting his speech and labelling him a “matriculant”.
“I wanted respectfully to address the honourable member [Steenhuisen] with his rightful title as a matriculant, seeing there is confusion of titles today. This is a judge [referring to impeached former Western Cape judge president turned MK Party MP John Hlophe] and this is a matriculant,” Ndlozi said.
Steenhuisen clapped back: “The grannies, pensioners and stokvels who had their money stolen from VBS Mutual Bank do not sleep better knowing the people who stole from them have doctorates and master's degrees.”
Steenhuisen was referring to recent claims by former VBS Mutual Bank chairperson Tshifhiwa Matodzi in his leaked testimony. The damning testimonial alleged the EFF was paid an initial R5m and then R1m monthly as “donations.”
‘A R5m lump sum and then R1m paid monthly to EFF’: Jailed VBS boss Tshifhiwa Matodzi’s testimony on cleaning Zuma mess
GNU ‘a cruel joke’: MK Party’s Hlophe calls for ‘agrarian revolution’
Steenhuisen was upbeat about the DA’s plans within the seventh administration.
“We are in this [GNU] because we have said loud and clear we want to build South Africa. In all the portfolios where the DA is represented, we are already moving with speed to do exactly this.
“In agriculture, we are building South Africa by partnering with the private sector to enhance biosecurity, extension services and international trade to turn this sector into an engine of economic growth and job creation.
“In public works and infrastructure, we are exposing corruption and building the foundations to turn South Africa into a giant construction site that grows the economy.”
MK Party MP Visvin Reddy questioned Steenhuisen on whether he had engaged in the debate as the DA leader cap or as agriculture minister. National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza shut down his question, saying there was nothing untoward about Steenhuisen’s speech.
TimesLIVE
