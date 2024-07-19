Politics

Sports department ‘shocked’ by MK Party member's election protest walk to Nkandla after funding

19 July 2024 - 08:28
Innocentia Nkadimeng Junior News Reporter
Limpopo sport, arts and culture MEC Jerry Maseko leads the walk for health initiative around the Peter Mokaba sporting precinct with Malesela "King Sebetha" Mkonyama on July 10.
Image: Department of Sports, Arts and Culture Limpopo/ Facebook

The department of sport, arts, and culture (DSAC) in Limpopo says it is “shocked” after discovering a centenary walk for Nelson Mandela it funded and supported for MK Party (MKP) member Malesela “King Sebetha” Mkonyama was an election results protest for his party.

On Monday Mkonyama embarked on a 20-day walk from Polokwane to Nkandla in KwaZulu-Natal to “reignite” party leader Jacob Zuma's opposition to the results of the May 29 elections.

The DSAC in Limpopo showed its support for Mkonyama's “Centenary Walk for Mandela” after it received a proposal from him. MEC Jerry Maseko had planned to join Mkonyama on Monday to show support but couldn't due to other commitments. The department funded accommodation during Mkonyama's walk.

The department said it paid for four nights' accommodation in Limpopo and provided him with sportswear.

DSAC spokesperson in Limpopo, Pelane Phakgadi, told TimesLIVE the department supported Mkonyama's walk based on the information it was given that it was for charity and was unaware the event was politically affiliated.

“His request was that he's walking for Mandela Day and against social ills, and he was assisted accordingly. We ensured he had accommodation until he walked out of Limpopo.

“His submission was that he's celebrating Mandela Day, and the aim is to raise awareness and funds for disadvantaged communities. He said he does it annually. We find out the revelations [about the MKP campaign] from you [TimesLIVE],” Phakgadi said.

He said had the department known about his true purpose, it wouldn't have funded him.

“Government does not support political parties. Should he have mentioned that, there is no way government would have supported him. Whether it's MKP, ANC, EFF or DA, we can't do that. I don't think the MEC and government in Limpopo would have come through to support a political party, not even the ANC.”

Media Advisory Attention Editors and Journalists For immediate Release Date: 14 July 2024 MEC Maseko to Join the...

Posted by Department of Sport, Arts and Culture Limpopo on Sunday, July 14, 2024

Mkonyama refuted this, stating he was open about the event's theme from the beginning. He claimed the department told him not to speak about his true intentions to the public.

“The department was aware. They told me if I mentioned MKP, they wouldn't help me with accommodation. They've been trying to call me, but I'm not taking their calls. 

“I only slept in their accommodation for one night. I couldn't use their other accommodation because I don't trust them. I was afraid.”

He said he believes the department wants to sabotage his walk because “they are afraid of the theme.”

“I will release all the proof and recordings when I get to Gauteng,” Mkonyama said.

TimesLIVE tried to get proof from both parties but couldn't obtain it at the time of publishing.

TimesLIVE

