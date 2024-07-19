Politics

Top UN court to deliver opinion on Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories

19 July 2024 - 09:39 By Stephanie van den Berg
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Israeli forces during a military operation in Qabatiya, near Jenin, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on June 13 2024. Israel captured the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem, areas of historic Palestine which the Palestinians want for a state, in the 1967 war and has since built settlements in the West Bank and steadily expanded them. File photo.
Israeli forces during a military operation in Qabatiya, near Jenin, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on June 13 2024. Israel captured the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem, areas of historic Palestine which the Palestinians want for a state, in the 1967 war and has since built settlements in the West Bank and steadily expanded them. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

The UN's highest court is set to issue an advisory opinion on Friday on the legal ramifications of Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territories, weighing in on one of the world's most contentious issues at the request of the UN General Assembly.

While advisory opinions of judges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) are non-binding, they carry weight under international law, and a clear finding that the occupation is illegal could weaken support for Israel.

The advisory opinion process predates the Israel-Hamas conflict. In a separate case brought by South Africa, the court in May issued a binding order for Israel to halt its Rafah offensive in the Gaza Strip. Israel strongly condemned the ruling.

In late 2022 the General Assembly asked the court to appraise Israel's “prolonged occupation, settlement and annexation” of Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem, and associated Israeli government policies.

Israel captured the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem, areas of historic Palestine which the Palestinians want for a state, in the 1967 war and has since built settlements in the West Bank and steadily expanded them.

Israeli leaders have argued the territories are not occupied in legal terms because they are on disputed lands, but the UN and most of the international community regard it as Israeli-occupied territory.

In February, more than 50 states presented their views before the court, with Palestinian representatives asking the court to find Israel must withdraw from all the occupied areas and dismantle illegal settlements.

Israel did not participate in the hearings but filed a written statement telling the court that issuing an advisory opinion would be “harmful” to attempts to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Most states participating asked the court to find the occupation illegal, while a handful, including Canada and Britain, argued it should refuse to give an advisory opinion.

The US, Israel's strongest backer, urged the court to limit any advisory opinion and not order the unconditional withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Palestinian territories. The 15-judge panel will start reading their opinion at 3pm local time. In 2004 the ICJ gave an advisory ruling that an Israeli separation barrier around most of the West Bank was “contrary to international law” and Israeli settlements were established in breach of international law. Israel dismissed the ruling.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Yemen's Houthis conduct military operations in Gulf of Aden, Israel's Eilat

Yemen's Houthis said on Sunday they had conducted two military operations, one in the Gulf of Aden and one in Eilat at the southern tip of Israel.
News
4 days ago

South Africa to redouble its efforts in fight for Palestine — Ronald Lamola

International relations and co-operation minister Ronald Lamola has committed to redoubling South Africa’s efforts and working in solidarity with ...
Politics
1 week ago

Bodies trapped in Gaza City under Israeli assault as mediators seek truce

Residents of Gaza City were trapped in houses and bodies lay uncollected in the streets under an intense new Israeli assault on Thursday, even as ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa 'lying and repetitive': parties react to president's speech Politics
  2. More food will be exempt from VAT, fuel levy to be looked at: Ramaphosa Politics
  3. Sports department ‘shocked’ by MK Party member's election protest walk to ... Politics
  4. Mbalula credits Zuma for single-handedly defeating the ANC as party prepares ... Politics
  5. Ramaphosa forges ahead with NHI, despite objections Politics

Latest Videos

'More food will be exempt from VAT, fuel levy to be looked at' -Ramaphosa
Stanley “Screamer” Tshabalala laid to rest