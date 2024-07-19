MPs are on Friday debating President Cyril Ramaphosa’s opening of parliament speech.
In his speech on Thursday night, the president outlined the seventh administration's agenda for the year.
Leader of the opposition in parliament, John Hlophe of the MK Party, was scathing in his reaction to the president’s address, saying Ramaphosa was a “sophisticated liar who can lie with a straight face. He knows no bounds when it comes to lying.”
TimesLIVE
WATCH | MPs debate Ramaphosa’s opening of parliament speech
Courtesy of SABC
MPs are on Friday debating President Cyril Ramaphosa’s opening of parliament speech.
In his speech on Thursday night, the president outlined the seventh administration's agenda for the year.
Leader of the opposition in parliament, John Hlophe of the MK Party, was scathing in his reaction to the president’s address, saying Ramaphosa was a “sophisticated liar who can lie with a straight face. He knows no bounds when it comes to lying.”
TimesLIVE
MORE:
IN FULL | Opening of parliament address by President Cyril Ramaphosa
WATCH | Ramaphosa addresses MPs at opening of parliament
Ramaphosa 'lying and repetitive': parties react to president's speech
'I have a plan': Ramaphosa determined to make eThekwini proud again
More food will be exempt from VAT, fuel levy to be looked at: Ramaphosa
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos