WATCH | MPs debate Ramaphosa’s opening of parliament speech

19 July 2024 - 10:49 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

MPs are on Friday debating President Cyril Ramaphosa’s opening of parliament speech.

In his speech on Thursday night, the president outlined the seventh administration's agenda for the year. 

Leader of the opposition in parliament, John Hlophe of the MK Party, was scathing in his reaction to the president’s address, saying Ramaphosa was a “sophisticated liar who can lie with a straight face. He knows no bounds when it comes to lying.”

MORE:

IN FULL | Opening of parliament address by President Cyril Ramaphosa

The opening of parliament at the Cape Town city hall on Thursday saw President Cyril Ramaphosa outlining the government's agenda for the year.
1 day ago

WATCH | Ramaphosa addresses MPs at opening of parliament

President Cyril Ramaphosa is delivering his opening of parliament address in the Cape Town City Hall on Thursday.
1 day ago

Ramaphosa 'lying and repetitive': parties react to president's speech

“President Cyril Ramaphosa is a sophisticated liar, who can lie with a straight face. He knows no bounds when it comes to lying.”
1 day ago

'I have a plan': Ramaphosa determined to make eThekwini proud again

President Cyril Ramaphosa says  fixing governance problems in the eThekwini metro is his top priority as his government attempts to restore the metro ...
1 day ago

More food will be exempt from VAT, fuel levy to be looked at: Ramaphosa

Zero-rated food products include brown bread, maize meal, vegetables, milk, eggs and tinned fish
1 day ago
'More food will be exempt from VAT, fuel levy to be looked at' -Ramaphosa
Stanley “Screamer” Tshabalala laid to rest