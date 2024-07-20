But Ramokgopa said opposition parties were disappointed there had now been months without load-shedding. He said opposition parties initially believed the pause in load-shedding was just a political gimmick.
Yours is an ‘intellectually incompetent argument’, Ramokgopa tells Hlophe as he defends Ramaphosa and GNU
Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa might have earned himself the title “President Cyril Ramaphosa’s defender” after he used his time in the opening of parliament debate, dismissing arguments made by the president’s critics as “intellectually incompetent”.
Ramokgopa, as the last speaker during Friday’s parliamentary debate, clapped back at the opposition parties’ speakers, including EFF president Julius Malema and MK Party parliamentary leader John Hlophe, both of whom criticised Ramaphosa and the government of national unity (GNU).
“Dr Hlophe makes the point that scholars of political science suggest a government of national unity is only constructed to respond to an emergency or a crisis. I want to suggest to you that there are more studies that suggest it is not only about emergency or crisis, but the possibility of collectively pursuing an opportunity that presents itself in the context of [a] geopolitical crisis.
“What you have done amounts to an intellectually, academically incompetent argument. I’m saying that with the greatest of respect,” Ramokgopa said.
Hlophe had said the ANC formed the GNU because it faced a political crisis after losing its majority. He criticised the GNU as “a very cruel joke by the Ramaphosa faction of the ANC and the DA perpetuated against the oppressed and downtrodden masses of our people”.
“There were many parties that said they would never work with the ANC, but when they were offered blue lights [ministerial positions], they suddenly fell in love with the ANC,” Hlophe said.
But Ramokgopa said opposition parties were disappointed there had now been months without load-shedding. He said opposition parties initially believed the pause in load-shedding was just a political gimmick.
“Malema was even prophetic and said on May 29 the lights will go off. We [have now had] 113 days [on Friday] without load-shedding. This calls for his education. It is a very complex engineering question to understand, and I’m going to give myself time to educate [him], so that there’s a greater level of appreciation.”
He continued to take jabs at Malema, saying the red berets leader had contradicted himself when he criticised the ANC for working with the DA in the GNU.
“The Malema oxymoron: it is acceptable for the EFF to enter into an arrangement with the DA and other parties in Tshwane and Johannesburg, but when we [the ANC] do that, we get labelled [as sell-outs].”
Ramokgopa was referring to the EFF’s previous informal working relationship with the DA in Gauteng metro councils.
“The oxymoron goes further. He says this is a sell-out arrangement, and what the president delivered on Thursday was authored by the Oppenheimers. In the same argument, he says the president’s speech is a repeat of what he’s been saying [all] along, so [the speech] really belongs to us. His [comments] are an oxymoron,” Ramokgopa said.
In his speech, Malema said Ramaphosa had merely recycled his 2018 speech, in that everything he said on Thursday was a repetition of state of the nation addresses he has given since he became president in 2018.
“You [say] the vision you are operating under is still the national development plan (NDP) vision 2030, whose targets have never been met and will never be met.”
