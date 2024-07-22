Politics

LISTEN | Private sector must create opportunities for millions of jobless South Africans, says Ramaphosa

22 July 2024 - 16:06
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
Unemployed graduates from KwaZulu-Natal and Pretoria protest against the high rate of joblessness in SA. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the private sector “needs to take on the responsibility of opening up opportunities for unemployed South Africans”.

Listen to Ramaphosa's remarks:

He has promised that the government of national unity (GNU) will prioritise inclusive economic growth and job creation, amid high unemployment and millions living in extreme poverty. The latest stats indicate that the official unemployment rate stands at 32.9%.

As a result of millions remaining in poverty, in 2020 the government introduced a social relief of distress grant benefiting 10-million people. Pension and child support grants benefit 18-million elderly recipients and children.

Parties in the GNU have vowed to tackle poverty and unemployment.

Ramaphosa was responding to Friday's opening of parliament debate on Monday.

TimesLIVE

