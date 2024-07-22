He has promised that the government of national unity (GNU) will prioritise inclusive economic growth and job creation, amid high unemployment and millions living in extreme poverty. The latest stats indicate that the official unemployment rate stands at 32.9%.
As a result of millions remaining in poverty, in 2020 the government introduced a social relief of distress grant benefiting 10-million people. Pension and child support grants benefit 18-million elderly recipients and children.
Parties in the GNU have vowed to tackle poverty and unemployment.
Ramaphosa was responding to Friday's opening of parliament debate on Monday.
TimesLIVE
LISTEN | Private sector must create opportunities for millions of jobless South Africans, says Ramaphosa
Image: Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the private sector “needs to take on the responsibility of opening up opportunities for unemployed South Africans”.
Listen to Ramaphosa's remarks:
He has promised that the government of national unity (GNU) will prioritise inclusive economic growth and job creation, amid high unemployment and millions living in extreme poverty. The latest stats indicate that the official unemployment rate stands at 32.9%.
As a result of millions remaining in poverty, in 2020 the government introduced a social relief of distress grant benefiting 10-million people. Pension and child support grants benefit 18-million elderly recipients and children.
Parties in the GNU have vowed to tackle poverty and unemployment.
Ramaphosa was responding to Friday's opening of parliament debate on Monday.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
‘Where were you?’: Ramaphosa hits back at Malema’s accusations about his anti-apartheid record
WATCH | Ramaphosa responds to debate on opening of parliament speech
JUSTICE MALALA | Either Ramaphosa takes pointers from the good doctor or keeps giving speeches
Yours is an ‘intellectually incompetent argument’, Ramokgopa tells Hlophe as he defends Ramaphosa and GNU
President Cyril Ramaphosa signs two-pot retirement bill
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos