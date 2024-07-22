Parliament's budget for the 2024/2025 financial year is R4.43bn with R500m earmarked for the refurbishment of parliamentary buildings and facilities.
Macpherson said Thursday's meeting will discuss — with defence minister Angie Motshekga and parliament's presiding officers — transportation of the structure to Cape Town.
“There is a suggestion that defence will transport it here [Cape Town] and they will use their engineers to construct it. We are just providing the structure. The cost associated will be borne by parliament.
“Speaker called me on Friday and I said 'I don't know about this'. I spoke to the director-general and he quickly found it and said it's in Pretoria. I phoned the speaker yesterday [Sunday] and I said we have it.”
In the debate, DA chief whip George Michalakis said parliament has not been the same over the past 10 or more years, and in particular since the fire.
“For more than two years, the previous administration dragged its feet in clearing up and rebuilding our house, while in the City of Cape Town brand-new skyscrapers were going up. I regard today [Monday], where we have to assemble in a marquee in a parking lot, as a low point for parliament.”
Michalakis said it was commendable that Didiza wants to have sittings fully in-person after Covid-19. “I support this, but we need a proper and permanent place to have our assemblies and we need it urgently.
“For parliament to remain robust, we need to have in-person contact in every committee possible and with that, there is the issue of proper translation services.”
TimesLIVE
Parliament considers Mandela funeral dome for its sittings
Image: Nic Bothma
Parliament is planning to use the dome structure deployed as a venue for former president Nelson Mandela’s funeral in 2013, says National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza.
“Last Friday I had a meeting with public works minister Dean Macpherson to explore the possibility of getting a dome that has been used by the state for big events previously, such as the funeral of late president Mandela,” she told the National Assembly during debate on parliament's 2024/2025 budget vote.
“The minister has indicated the dome is available and the department and parliament will meet again on Thursday to conclude this matter. Should we be successful, this step, while it is temporary, will go a long way in ensuring parliament undertakes its business effectively.”
Macpherson confirmed to TimesLIVE the structure built for Madiba's funeral is in Pretoria.
Didiza said they appreciated issues raised by MPs towards the end of the sixth administration about looking for alternatives that will allow a full sitting of parliament until the rebuilding of the new chamber is completed.
Since the January 2022 fire that destroyed the Assembly chamber, parliament has been using the Cape Town City Hall as a venue for full sittings. It used the Cape Town International Convention Centre for the first sitting of the new parliament last month where chief justice Raymond Zondo presided over MPs swearing-in.
Construction of parliament’s buildings affected by fire to start this quarter
On Monday President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reply to debate on his opening of parliament address was held in a marquee erected in one of the legislature’s parking lots.
“The reconstruction of the new chamber is on course,” said Didiza.
On Thursday she will again engage public works and the Development Bank of Southern Africa, which is managing the rebuilding project, to look at timelines for completion of the rebuilding.
Didiza acknowledged that since the opening of the seventh parliament, the institution has experienced challenges of committees unable to conduct business due to space availability.
“While we have tried to improve, this remains a challenge we must address. The availability of space for offices of members is another point we must address.”
Didiza assured MPs parliament will address “challenges regarding interpreting services” that occurred during some debates in the house last week. MK Party and EFF MPs complained about lack of interpreting systems during some of the budget vote debates, which the presiding officers blamed on insufficient staff.
“In the creation of this parliament, those who went before us understood accessibility and transparency would be meaningful if their culture and languages would find expression in these walls and corridors of power. I want to assure honourable members that we will address this matter.”
Similarly, Didiza urged the executive to ensure bills tabled in parliament also reflect appreciation of respect for all languages, not only English or Afrikaans.
‘Where were you?’: Ramaphosa hits back at Malema’s accusations about his anti-apartheid record
Parliament's budget for the 2024/2025 financial year is R4.43bn with R500m earmarked for the refurbishment of parliamentary buildings and facilities.
Macpherson said Thursday's meeting will discuss — with defence minister Angie Motshekga and parliament's presiding officers — transportation of the structure to Cape Town.
“There is a suggestion that defence will transport it here [Cape Town] and they will use their engineers to construct it. We are just providing the structure. The cost associated will be borne by parliament.
“Speaker called me on Friday and I said 'I don't know about this'. I spoke to the director-general and he quickly found it and said it's in Pretoria. I phoned the speaker yesterday [Sunday] and I said we have it.”
In the debate, DA chief whip George Michalakis said parliament has not been the same over the past 10 or more years, and in particular since the fire.
“For more than two years, the previous administration dragged its feet in clearing up and rebuilding our house, while in the City of Cape Town brand-new skyscrapers were going up. I regard today [Monday], where we have to assemble in a marquee in a parking lot, as a low point for parliament.”
Michalakis said it was commendable that Didiza wants to have sittings fully in-person after Covid-19. “I support this, but we need a proper and permanent place to have our assemblies and we need it urgently.
“For parliament to remain robust, we need to have in-person contact in every committee possible and with that, there is the issue of proper translation services.”
TimesLIVE
MORE:
WATCH | Ramaphosa responds to debate on opening of parliament speech
PALI LEHOHLA | SA’s 7th administration: the sorcerer’s spells don’t work any more
Yours is an ‘intellectually incompetent argument’, Ramokgopa tells Hlophe as he defends Ramaphosa and GNU
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos